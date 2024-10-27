Rams fall to Perkins in overtime of Division III boys soccer district championship match

NORWALK — The Madison Rams had everything stacked against them and yet, they never quit.

In a 3-2 overtime loss to Perkins in the Division III district championship match, the Rams found themselves trailing 2-1 at halftime and even deep into the second half and still managed to overcome to force extra time.

TOURNEY TIME: 2024 Richland County Fall Sports Postseason Tracker: Shelby, Clear Fork claim district titles

"They didn't quit and they never did all year long no matter how tough the battle," Madison coach Tim Lord said. "We had 17 wins, but we had battles almost every single game. We didn't have many easy ones so we knew we could come back. At halftime, we talked about how we have been here before so this was nothing new."

Madison took a quick 1-0 lead just nine minutes into the match when Carter Branham poked in a goal but Perkins responded with two goals, one on a penalty kick with 19:20 showing on the first-half clock and another with 1:29 remaining before halftime.

Without Division III District Player of the Year Randy Jamieson, who was out for disciplinary reasons, the Rams' offense had to adjust without their leader in assists and struggled at times. But Madison junior Joey Walker came up with the most impressive goal of the postseason with 7:44 remaining in the game when he faked left and took it right sending a missile to the upper 90 from the left side to tie things up.

"Joey put in an unbelievable shot," Lord said. "We had three or four really good looks at the end of regulation and again in overtime, but we just couldn't put that big one in."

Perkins scored a golden goal in the first sudden-victory overtime with 3:36 showing on the clock to win the district championship. As much as the loss stung for the Rams, Lord hopes it lights a fire in a team returning all but four players on the roster next season.

"These guys hate losing to begin with," Lord said. "They will look at this game and see what they need to improve on and they will put in the work to get better. The disappointment of losing is a part of life and what makes sports so great. They will learn things from this game that they will take with them in life like having to work extremely hard to get into a good position."

The Rams had one of the most successful seasons in program history.

"It was a wonderful season with a lot of amazing things happening," Lord said. "17-2-2 is a great season and we bring in an Ohio Cardinal Conference championship."

Mason Jacobus, the OCC Defensive Player of the Year, Nathan Baldinger, Tre Fava, Zach Lucas and Ralph Jensen all played their final game for the Rams.

"The seniors we have are just wonderful people," Lord said. "They are good players, but better people. It is always hard to say goodbye to seniors no matter how much they played. They are like family to us."

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Rams fall to Perkins in overtime of Division III boys soccer district championship match