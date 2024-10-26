What are the playoff football matchups for the six Richland County teams in the postseason?

MANSFIELD — It's official.

Six of the nine Richland County football-playing schools will see Week 11, according to the Ohio High School Athletic Association.

In Division III, Region 10 , the Lexington Minutemen (5-5) earned the No. 12 seed and will travel to No. 5 Maumee. The Panthers went 8-2 this season falling to only 10-0 Oak Harbor and 9-1 Eastwood in back-to-back weeks in Week 4 and 5. Maumee averaged 39.8 points this season and allowed just 18.2. Lexington rolls into the playoffs averaging 20.3 points and is allowing 19.9 per game.

In Division IV, Region 14 , we will see a Richland County rematch as No. 3 Ontario (9-1) hosts No. 14 Clear Fork (4-6) in Round 2 of the Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference showdown. The Warriors won the first meeting 31-14 but Clear Fork made it a game late when the Colts cut the Ontario lead to 17-14 late in the third quarter. The Warriors averaged 35.6 points per game this season and allowed just 16.2. Clear Fork is playing much better of late winning three of their last four by a combined 96-64. Clear Fork started the year 1-5 before making a big push for the postseason. The Colts average 18.3 points per game and allow 24.2.

The Shelby Whippets (10-0) earned the No. 2 seed and will host No. 15 Elida (3-7) in the first round of the playoffs. Shelby just completed its sixth 10-0 season in program history and earned an undefeated MOAC championship for the 30th football league title in school history. The Whippets average 37.6 points per game and allow just 12.8. Elida barely snuck into the playoffs needing a Week 10 win over Van Wert to get in. The Bulldogs only wins this year are against 4-6 Toledo Rogers (40-0), 6-4 Celina (17-14) and 4-6 Van Wert. Elida is averaging 21.4 points per game despite being shut out three times. It is allowing 31.8.

In Division VI, Region 22 , the Crestview Cougars (5-5) picked up a big win over Mapleton in Week 10 to earn a playoff berth as the No. 14 seed. They will travel to No. 3 Toledo Ottawa Hills for a first-round matchup. Crestview started the year 0-4 before finishing 5-1 to make a push. Crestview averaged 27.3 points and allowed 18.6 with just 44 points of that average coming over the final six weeks of the season. Ottawa Hills (8-1) averaged 46.11 points per game and allowed 11.22.

And finally, in Division VII, Region 25 , the Lucas Cubs (5-5) will make an 11th straight playoff appearance as the No. 14 seed and will travel to No. 3 Malvern (9-1) in the first round of the playoffs. The Cubs averaged 25.9 points per game and allowed 19.1 while Malvern scored 34.4 and allowed 16.8 and comes into the playoffs with two straight shutout victories.

The Ohio High School Athletic Association will release its official playoff pairings over the weekend, but all signs point toward these matchups in Week 11. All first-round games will be played at the higher seed's home field and will kickoff at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 1.

