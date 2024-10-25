Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Mansfield and Chillicothe are some of the most popular Halloween destinations nationwide

    By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Halloween lovers can delight in knowing that Ohio has some of the nation's most popular All Hallows' Eve destinations .

    To find out what area has the most Halloween spirit — or spirits — an online retailer interviewed thousands of customers and compiled their answers.

    Fall fun guide: Trick-or-treat, festivals, haunted hallways, more to do in Richland County

    Results showed that three Ohio cities ranked in the country's top 50 locations to celebrate Halloween, according to Mixbook.com , a photobook company that conducted the study.

    Mansfield came in 27th nationally, Cincinnati 36th and Chillicothe 50th.

    "For many families, Halloween is the highlight of the year — a time when ghost stories come alive, history takes a spooky turn, and celebrations offer chills for all ages," Mixbook wrote in a news release. "But the excitement often remains close to home, year after year, as families celebrate in the same neighborhoods."

    Reformatory makes Mansfield a popular Halloween destination

    Richland County's iconic prison is a haunt that many thrill seekers cannot resist.

    " Mansfield's Ohio State Reformatory , known as one of the most haunted prisons in the U.S., offers ghost tours and overnight stays that delve into its terrifying history," the news release reads. "The Reformatory's chilling atmosphere and haunted reputation make Mansfield a top spot for Halloween thrill seekers."

    The venue is so popular that nearly 200,000 people travel from across the globe to visit every year, according to Dan Smith, associate director of the Ohio State Reformatory.

    "I don't know if from every country, but I can tell you that we're pretty close," Smith said.

    Someone recently visited from Great Britain and told the staff they had flown to the United States specifically to visit Ohio State Reformatory.

    "We take a lot of honor and know how special that is," Smith said. "We really always appreciate hearing that feedback."

    The facility is open for tours throughout the year. During spooky season, it's remade into the "Blood Prison," an extensive haunted house that takes guests throughout the reformatory's many supernatural horrors.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1teRc9_0wLRz37O00

    "We have two more weeks left," Smith said. "We have this weekend, Friday through Sunday, and then next weekend, Halloween night, Thursday the 31st, and then November 1st and 2nd."

    Ticket prices vary and are available online at bloodprison.com .

    More: When and where to trick-or-treat in Richland County Ohio in 2024

    Ohio's first capital offers many haunted treasurers

    Chillicothe has risen to nationwide fame because of tales lingering from the city's extensive history.

    " Chillicothe’s historic buildings become the center of its Halloween festival ," the news release reads. "Ghost tours through these haunted sites create an eerie yet intriguing Halloween adventure, offering visitors a mix of history and spooky fun."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3f0c1w_0wLRz37O00

    The city's Halloween festival entertains visitors the second weekend of October every year, and the Haunted Mountain trail is open every weekend until Halloween .

    Ross County was for hundreds of years home to a flourishing Native American population. By the 1700s, European settlers entered the area.

    "Our status as the first capital and everything... obviously it's a very historic area," said Mike Throne, president and CEO of the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce. "That lends itself to a lot of different tales of supernatural things."

    More: 2 local destinations voted among America's scariest

    Haunted river tours and ghost stories from the Queen City

    Spooky tales from the past three centuries put the Queen City toward the top of the nationwide list.

    " Cincinnati offers haunted river tours along the Ohio River and eerie ghost stories tied to its historical buildings," the news release reads. "Visitors can enjoy spooky haunted houses, historic ghost walks, and thrilling Halloween events that make Cincinnati an ideal Halloween destination."

    ztuggle@gannett.com

    419-564-3508

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield and Chillicothe are some of the most popular Halloween destinations nationwide

    Related Search

    Richland countyHalloween destinationsOhio Halloween eventsGhost toursHalloween celebrationsRichland county Ohio

    Comments / 1

    Add a Comment
    Heather Counts
    22h ago
    Interesting. I live in Chillicothe and I want to what “haunted” places are at besides the Majestic Theater.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Five Individuals Taken into Custody for Human Trafficking and Felony Drug Charges
    Mississippi News Group28 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Harris, Trump: Where they stand
    The Current GA1 day ago
    BabyCenter releases the most popular baby names for 2024: See which names made the list
    Mansfield News Journal1 day ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel18 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post21 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney12 days ago
    Stevie Nicks Urges U.S. Women: “Don’t Let Them Take Your Power” in the Ongoing Battle for Reproductive Freedom
    Palm Springs Tribune9 days ago
    Colorado marijuana regulators issue fewer health, safety advisories so far this year
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Free Family Fun: Get Ready For Trick-or-Treat Marshfield Center 2024
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today21 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    25 homeless people will get a path into housing under Jacksonville program
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney6 days ago
    Chemically converted THC saps revenue from Colorado’s legal marijuana industry, state says
    Matt Whittaker29 days ago
    AccuWeather long-range experts predicting milder winter in Kentucky
    Northern Kentucky Tribune10 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Ohio Supreme Court: People who abuse stray animals can face felony charges
    Mansfield News Journal2 days ago
    Entire city of St. Augustine, other parts of St. Johns County ordered to evacuate
    Jacksonville Today17 days ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today8 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz13 days ago
    Meet Dotty: The Playful & Snuggly Beagle Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney26 days ago
    Hunger grows among active duty military
    Jacksonville Today23 days ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post10 days ago
    Meet Asiago: The Sweet & Tiny Chihuahua Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney12 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy