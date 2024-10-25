Mansfield and Chillicothe are some of the most popular Halloween destinations nationwide

Halloween lovers can delight in knowing that Ohio has some of the nation's most popular All Hallows' Eve destinations .

To find out what area has the most Halloween spirit — or spirits — an online retailer interviewed thousands of customers and compiled their answers.

Results showed that three Ohio cities ranked in the country's top 50 locations to celebrate Halloween, according to Mixbook.com , a photobook company that conducted the study.

Mansfield came in 27th nationally, Cincinnati 36th and Chillicothe 50th.

"For many families, Halloween is the highlight of the year — a time when ghost stories come alive, history takes a spooky turn, and celebrations offer chills for all ages," Mixbook wrote in a news release. "But the excitement often remains close to home, year after year, as families celebrate in the same neighborhoods."

Reformatory makes Mansfield a popular Halloween destination

Richland County's iconic prison is a haunt that many thrill seekers cannot resist.

" Mansfield's Ohio State Reformatory , known as one of the most haunted prisons in the U.S., offers ghost tours and overnight stays that delve into its terrifying history," the news release reads. "The Reformatory's chilling atmosphere and haunted reputation make Mansfield a top spot for Halloween thrill seekers."

The venue is so popular that nearly 200,000 people travel from across the globe to visit every year, according to Dan Smith, associate director of the Ohio State Reformatory.

"I don't know if from every country, but I can tell you that we're pretty close," Smith said.

Someone recently visited from Great Britain and told the staff they had flown to the United States specifically to visit Ohio State Reformatory.

"We take a lot of honor and know how special that is," Smith said. "We really always appreciate hearing that feedback."

The facility is open for tours throughout the year. During spooky season, it's remade into the "Blood Prison," an extensive haunted house that takes guests throughout the reformatory's many supernatural horrors.

"We have two more weeks left," Smith said. "We have this weekend, Friday through Sunday, and then next weekend, Halloween night, Thursday the 31st, and then November 1st and 2nd."

Ticket prices vary and are available online at bloodprison.com .

Ohio's first capital offers many haunted treasurers

Chillicothe has risen to nationwide fame because of tales lingering from the city's extensive history.

" Chillicothe’s historic buildings become the center of its Halloween festival ," the news release reads. "Ghost tours through these haunted sites create an eerie yet intriguing Halloween adventure, offering visitors a mix of history and spooky fun."

The city's Halloween festival entertains visitors the second weekend of October every year, and the Haunted Mountain trail is open every weekend until Halloween .

Ross County was for hundreds of years home to a flourishing Native American population. By the 1700s, European settlers entered the area.

"Our status as the first capital and everything... obviously it's a very historic area," said Mike Throne, president and CEO of the Chillicothe Ross Chamber of Commerce. "That lends itself to a lot of different tales of supernatural things."

Haunted river tours and ghost stories from the Queen City

Spooky tales from the past three centuries put the Queen City toward the top of the nationwide list.

" Cincinnati offers haunted river tours along the Ohio River and eerie ghost stories tied to its historical buildings," the news release reads. "Visitors can enjoy spooky haunted houses, historic ghost walks, and thrilling Halloween events that make Cincinnati an ideal Halloween destination."

