Week 10 Picks: Richland County teams still have plenty to play for in final week, mainly pride

Last week was a tough one for my overall record as I went against a few Richland County teams and they made me pay for it. I went 4-3 with Crestview and Clear Fork winning games I picked against them in and Mansfield Senior dropping a game I though the Tygers would win.

I am now 56-14 overall and have blown passed my 10-loss goal. Let's see if I can keep it under 15 with this week's picks.

River Valley (5-4, 3-3) at Clear Fork (3-6, 2-4)

These two teams beat Highland by similar margins with the Colts winning 41-7 last week and the Vikings winning 38-14 two weeks ago. I've been waiting for the Colts to put together a complete game and they did last week as the offense and defense played complimentary football. I really like the direction the Colts are headed especially after containing Shelby through three quarters in Week 8. But River Valley can throw the ball with the best of them making this a tough pick and maybe the toughest of the week.

Pick: River Valley.

Mapleton (4-5, 3-3) at Crestview (4-5, 4-2)

The Cougars need this one if they want any shot at the playoffs so there is still plenty to play for. Not to mention, this is a pretty big rivalry game. Crestview is fresh off of a signature win over 6-3 Western Reserve last week so the Cougars might be playing their best football at the perfect time. After starting 0-4, it is wild to think the Cougars could get into the postseason, but here we are.

Pick: Crestview.

Lexington (5-4, 4-1) at Ashland (9-0, 5-0)

The Minutemen would have much rather come into this one with the outright OCC title on the line, but a loss to New Philadelphia in Week 8 prevented that. Still, Lexington took care of business last week with a win over Madison to give its self a chance to grab a piece of the league championship this week at undefeated Ashland. The Arrows already clinched at least a share of the league title and are going for a perfect 10-0 regular-season record for the first time since 2006 and just the 7th perfect season in the Arrows' 116-year history. Can Lexington play spoiler?

Pick: Ashland.

Whiteford (MI) (4-4) at Lucas (5-4)

The 2024 senior football players for the Lucas Cubs do not want to be the class that ends the streak of playoff appearances. And that makes Friday night's home game against Whiteford a massive one. The Cubs have to win to clinch a playoff spot. They can still get in with a loss, but they would need some help around them to make that happen. It is win and in and that is when the Cubs are at their very best. I don't pretend to know anything about Whiteford other than it has some very impressive tradition like winning the 2022 Michigan state championship and taking runner-up honors last year. This won't be an easy one for Lucas.

Pick: Lucas.

Mansfield Senior (1-8, 1-4) at Madison (1-8, 1-4)

Who would have thought this one would feature a combined record of 2-16? Not me. But, here we are. Madison has played better than Mansfield throughout the season taking Ashland into triple overtime and falling to Lexington 14-7 on a late touchdown with 12 seconds left. Mansfield Senior is struggling especially after a loss to previously winless GlenOak last week. I just have to look at one game to make my pick, though. Madison beat Wooster 35-24 and Wooster beat Mansfield Senior 42-24.

Pick: Madison.

Highland (3-6, 2-4) at Ontario (8-1, 5-1)

A Mid-Ohio Athletic Conference championship is no longer in Ontario's control, but preparing for the playoffs and finishing the regular season 9-1 for the second straight season sure is. After last week's loss to Shelby, the Warriors saw the things they need to improve on as the postseason looms and this is the perfect game to sure them up. It will be the final regular-season home game for Bodpegn Miller and his senior teammates so watch for them to put on a show.

Pick: Ontario.

Plymouth (2-7, 1-5) at South Central (1-8, 1-5)

This one hits close to home. I am a Plymouth grad and my mom is a South Central grad so my parents' house might be divided for this week. The Big Red is right on par with how the last few years have gone for the program while South Central is trending toward its worst season since going 0-10 in 2013.

Pick: Plymouth.

Shelby (9-0, 6-0) at Pleasant (5-4, 3-3)

The Whippets took care of business with an emotional win over Ontario last week clinching at least a share of the MOAC championship and giving them a chance to post a 10-0 season for just the sixth time in program history. Pleasant came into the season with a lot of respect from other coaches but hasn't quite lived up to the hype. As long as Shelby can avoid the hangover of the big week 9 win, the Whippets should have any problem going 10-0.

Pick: Shelby.

