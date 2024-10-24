Mansfield residents to consider charter amendment regarding awarding of contracts

Mansfield residents will be asked to approve a charter amendment that would streamline the awarding of contracts.

If voters approve the charter amendment Nov. 5, the board of control will be able to award contracts of up to $50,000.

That figure now is at $25,000.

"Making things go quicker is entirely the advantage," Mayor Jodie Perry said. "It's an important step that we want to do correctly."

Last year, the state raised the bidding threshold for city councils and other public authorities from $50,000 to $75,000. It went into effect Oct. 3, 2023.

"They raised it to $75,000 for obvious reasons, inflation being as high as it was," Perry said.

The city of Mansfield made the change for council, but the board of control was still at $25,000. Perry recommended increasing that threshold to $50,000, and the city's charter review commission agreed.

Board of control members are Perry, Finance Director Kelly Blankenship and Safety Service Director Keith Porch.

"There's still several levels of accountability under the board of control," Perry said. "Whenever someone spends money in the city, the department head has to approve it."

The department head then would report to either Porch or Public Works Director Louis Andres.

"I have to approve it, and the finance director (then) has to approve it," Perry added, "so there's many levels."

She noted members of the charter review commission were elected in November.

"They did all their work in the first six months of the term," Perry said of meetings to consider changes to the city charter. She added such changes can be considered only every four years.

