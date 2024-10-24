Open in App
    Mansfield, Marion, Ashland teens get up-close look at state Attorney General's Office

    By Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost welcomed members of his 2024-25 Teen Ambassador Board with a meet-and-greet session and presentations from members of his staff.

    “It always astonishes me how our youth can bring fresh perspectives to the table, seeing things in ways we often overlook,” Yost said. “Their insights keep us learning and challenge us to think differently about the issues facing our state.”

    The board, consisting of 168 high-school juniors and seniors, represents roughly half Ohio's counties, including several in North Central Ohio .

    Representing Richland County on the Board are Kylie Pease-Powell, who is home schooled, and Ja'Niyah Davis from Mansfield Senior High School.

    Marion County's representative is Landon Moore, a student at Pleasant High School, while Ashland County is represented by Black River student Josh Adkins.

    During their one-year term, the students gain knowledge about Ohio’s legal and governmental operations through discussions with officials, interactive learning sessions and various other activities. Additionally, board members provide input on teen-related challenges to the Attorney General’s Office and work together to develop solutions to important issues facing the state.

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield, Marion, Ashland teens get up-close look at state Attorney General's Office

