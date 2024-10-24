Extra work or rest for tired legs? Postseason prep differs for cross country runners

MANSFIELD — There is no right or wrong way to do it because every runner is different.

But preparation for the 2024 high school cross country postseason has officially reached its crucial point. After last week's district cross country meet saw seven Richland County teams and nine individuals punch their tickets to this weekend's regional meet, runners saw the fruits of their season-long labor.

But the way they went about advancing differed from kid to kid and team to team. For some, it was all about putting in the extra work and making the most of every second of prep time. For others, it was about cutting back and resting tired legs from a rigorous season.

"Our workouts have been a little tougher," Lucas senior Gavin Bichsel said. "We work a little bit harder to prepare for these meets, and it is paying off because we are running really well right now."

What has also changed is his approach to big postseason meets. Bichsel and his teammate, Ray Lewis, will compete at Saturday's regional meet in Tiffin after Bichsel took seventh with a 17:16.8 while Lewis took 11th with a 17:35.7 at the district meet in Galion last weekend.

"We are just focused on placing as high as we can instead of running the fastest time," Bichsel said. "Making sure we place well so that we can keep advancing is the goal. Running a personal best really isn't."

It is a similar approach for Crestview's Cooper Brockway, who took third individually with a 16:30.6 at the district meet.

"Normally, if you place pretty high in each of these races, your time will be decent, too," Brockway said. "My goal for the regional meet is to get a Top 8 podium spot and that will in turn get me a fast time so yes, the focus is on placing, but in order to place well, you have to run a fast time."

Brockway will have company this year at the regional meet after he led the Cougars to a fifth-place team finish with 117 points, enough for a team qualifying spot. He watched his young teammates flourish during the preparation leading up to the district meet on Saturday.

"We are definitely cutting back on the mileage," Brockway said. "The younger runners started cutting back sooner than I did just because we weren't sure what districts would look like for us so we needed them to be in their best shape for this race. For me, we kept my mileage up a little later until last week when we started cutting back. My legs are feeling better because of it. I'm not doing 60 miles a week anymore."

Neither is Lexington's Latrell Hughes, who was the Division II individual district champion last week when he ran a 15:34.0. The Minutemen won the team title with just 19 points as he and Chance Basilone went 1 and 2 in the race. He hopes that was just the beginning for the Minutemen this postseason.

"When it turns to the postseason, we start to bond more as a team because we know we have something special this year," Hughes said. "If we bond more, we could do some very special things. We also start to do harder workouts, but we also cut some mileage so we can peak at state."

It is a similar approach for Shelby's Anna Will , who took second overall in the Division II district race with a 19:25.9. She helped the Whippets advance as a team taking second behind the Lexington girls team.

"We still do our workouts, but we are pulling back a little bit," Will said. "We are still working hard but it may not be as intense as it was when we were trying to build ourselves up at the beginning of the season. The focus now is doing more rest and recovery. Our legs are more fresh on Saturdays than they have been throughout the season, and it is helping our mentality."

One runner who is relying fully on the mental preparation is Mansfield Christian junior Riley Patrick , who is running cross country for the first time this season. She finished second in the Division III district race last week with a 19:15.4. She doesn't have last year to look back on to mimic when it comes to preparation, so she is sticking to the mental game.

"We are definitely taking it more seriously," Patrick said. "Our coach is just happy we are running at all, but now, he is having us give ourselves a goal. I have 18 in my head. I don't care if it is 18:59, I'll be happy just getting into the 18s. So, every race is just trying to speed up every time I settle in. It is more mental."

She will have someone with her who does have regional and state meet experience in teammate Meagan Them, who was third at the district meet with a 19:18.3, which was good enough to help the Flames take the final team qualifying spot. Patrick is digging into Them's experience to try and learn as much as she can before Saturday's regional meet in Tiffin.

"She is telling me that at regionals, we will be in a pack, and we will have to separate ourselves from the pack kind of early if we want to make it out," Patrick said. "She has been prepping me for that a lot. We are so used to running together and running our race that now, we have to get ready to run our race in a sea of other runners. We will have to be strategic."

And that strategy is different for everyone. There is no wrong or right way to do it, but postseason success is following Richland County runners.

