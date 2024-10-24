Week 10 Football Preview: Richland County teams have plenty to play for in final week

MANSFIELD — Here it is.

Week 10. The fastest 10 weeks of the year officially come to an end on Friday night, and Richland County football teams still have plenty of meaningful football left to play. Playoff spots, league championships, rivalry victories and perfect regular seasons are all on the line.

Let's take a look at Week 10.

Interesting games

The big game of the week has Ohio Cardinal Conference championship implications as Lexington (5-4, 4-1) travels to Ashland (9-0, 5-0). The Arrows have already clinched at least a share of the OCC title while Lexington needs a win to grab a piece. Lexington hasn't won an OCC football league title since sharing it with Ashland in 2016. The Arrows shared it in 2020 with West Holmes and Wooster but haven't claimed the outright championship since 2011. This is their ninth OCC title since 2006, the last time the Arrows posted a 10-0 season. With a win Friday, it would be Ashland's second 10-0 season in the 118 years of the program's history and only the seventh undefeated regular season. A win would boost the Minutemen in the Region 10 seeding as they could finish anywhere from the No. 5 to the No. 13 seed.

In southern Richland County, Whiteford (Mich.) (4-4) at Lucas (5-4) is a must-see. The Cubs control their own destiny in the hunt for their 11th straight playoff appearance, which is the longest current streak in Richland County. Lucas has had an up-and-down season, but over the last two weeks, the Cubs have found their groove in outscoring opponents 96-9. Whiteford comes from Ottawa Lake, Michigan and brings a tradition of its own finishing as the state runner-up in Michigan's small-school division. The Bobcats also won the state title in 2022 and 2017 and took runner-up honors in 2016. They have 10 league championships, eight district titles and six regional crowns in the program's history. With a win, Lucas will be the No. 6 through No. 15 seed and with a loss, the Cubs could be anywhere from No. 11 to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

The records sure don't match up to the history of this game but Mansfield Senior (1-8, 1-4) at Madison (1-8, 1-4) is always meaningful. It is the Battle for the City, and the winning team owns Mansfield for another year. Mansfield Senior has owned this rivalry for the last decade going 8-1 since 2015 with the only Madison win coming in the 2020 season. Madison took Ashland into triple overtime before eventually falling, but the Tygers lost to the Arrows, 35-3. This could be a major turning point in this rivalry.

And finally, some history. Shelby (9-0, 6-0) at Pleasant (5-4, 3-3) gives the Whippets a chance to post just the fifth 10-0 season in more than 150 years of the program's history. They could also put up the 17th unbeaten season since 1896. The Whippets went 10-0 in 2017 (ended 13-1), 1998 (ended 11-1), 1968, 1967 and 1965.

They had undefeated seasons in:

1971 (8-0-2)

1969 (9-0-1)

1953 (9-0)

1938 (8-0-1)

1923 (8-0)

1913 (5-0-1)

1912 (8-0-1)

1901 (3-0-3)

1900 (1-0-1)

1897 (2-0)

1896 (2-0)

To do something that was first accomplished 128 years ago when the high school football season was just two games long is pretty remarkable.

What we need to learn

The big things we all will learn in Week 10 is who will make the playoffs, where they will be seeded and who they will play. All of that will likely be unofficially determined Friday night and into Saturday for some. If the playoffs started right now, six of Richland County's nine football teams are in the hunt for the playoffs.

Currently, Shelby is the No. 2 seed in Region 14. With a win on Friday, the Whippets will end up as either the No. 1 or 2 seed and with a loss could still get No. 1-3. Regardless, the Whippets will play two home playoff games.

Ontario is the No. 3 seed in Region 14 and could still get a 1-3 seed with a win or a 3-4 seed with a loss in Week 10. Like Shelby, Ontario will host two playoff games.

Lexington is the No. 12 seed in Region 10. With a win on Friday night, the Minutemen could be No. 5-13 and with a loss, No. 12-out.

Clear Fork is the No. 15 seed right now in Region 14. The Colts do not control their own destiny, but a win would sure make things interesting in the playoff picture. A win would land them anywhere from No. 8 to out of the playoffs. A loss, 13-out.

Crestview is sitting at No. 15 in Region 22 but the Cougars' playoff hopes aren't exactly in their hands. With a win, they finish anywhere from No. 12-out and with a loss, 14-out. After an 0-4 start, the Cougars still have a chance at a postseason and a .500 record.

And finally, Lucas . The Cubs are No. 12 currently in Region 25 and with a win in Week 10, will be No. 6-15 and in the playoffs or a loss could make them No. 11-out.

Mansfield Senior, Madison and Plymouth are all mathematically eliminated.

Key players to watch

This week, it's an entire group: the Lucas Cubs' senior football players. There is nothing the Cubs take more pride in than their streak of 10 straight playoff appearances where the Cubs went a combined 18-10 in the postseason since 2014, including the Division VII state runner-up honor in 2019. It is up to the 2024 senior group to keep this tradition going as the Cubs enter Week 10 in control of their own destiny. It's simple. Win and in. And the 2024 seniors do not want to be the class that ends the streak so expect each one of them to play as if it is their last game.

Richland County football Week 10 schedule

River Valley (5-4, 3-3) at Clear Fork (3-6, 2-4)

Mapleton (4-5, 3-3) at Crestview (4-5, 4-2)

Lexington (5-4, 4-1) at Ashland (9-0, 5-0)

Whiteford (MI) (4-4) at Lucas (5-4)

Mansfield Senior (1-8, 1-4) at Madison (1-8, 1-4)

Highland (3-6, 2-4) at Ontario (8-1, 5-1)

Plymouth (2-7, 1-5) at South Central (1-8, 1-5)

Shelby (9-0, 6-0) at Pleasant (5-4, 3-3)

