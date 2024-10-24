Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Week 10 Football Preview: Richland County teams have plenty to play for in final week

    By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    MANSFIELD — Here it is.

    Week 10. The fastest 10 weeks of the year officially come to an end on Friday night, and Richland County football teams still have plenty of meaningful football left to play. Playoff spots, league championships, rivalry victories and perfect regular seasons are all on the line.

    Let's take a look at Week 10.

    Interesting games

    The big game of the week has Ohio Cardinal Conference championship implications as Lexington (5-4, 4-1) travels to Ashland (9-0, 5-0). The Arrows have already clinched at least a share of the OCC title while Lexington needs a win to grab a piece. Lexington hasn't won an OCC football league title since sharing it with Ashland in 2016. The Arrows shared it in 2020 with West Holmes and Wooster but haven't claimed the outright championship since 2011. This is their ninth OCC title since 2006, the last time the Arrows posted a 10-0 season. With a win Friday, it would be Ashland's second 10-0 season in the 118 years of the program's history and only the seventh undefeated regular season. A win would boost the Minutemen in the Region 10 seeding as they could finish anywhere from the No. 5 to the No. 13 seed.

    In southern Richland County, Whiteford (Mich.) (4-4) at Lucas (5-4) is a must-see. The Cubs control their own destiny in the hunt for their 11th straight playoff appearance, which is the longest current streak in Richland County. Lucas has had an up-and-down season, but over the last two weeks, the Cubs have found their groove in outscoring opponents 96-9. Whiteford comes from Ottawa Lake, Michigan and brings a tradition of its own finishing as the state runner-up in Michigan's small-school division. The Bobcats also won the state title in 2022 and 2017 and took runner-up honors in 2016. They have 10 league championships, eight district titles and six regional crowns in the program's history. With a win, Lucas will be the No. 6 through No. 15 seed and with a loss, the Cubs could be anywhere from No. 11 to missing the playoffs for the first time since 2013.

    The records sure don't match up to the history of this game but Mansfield Senior (1-8, 1-4) at Madison (1-8, 1-4) is always meaningful. It is the Battle for the City, and the winning team owns Mansfield for another year. Mansfield Senior has owned this rivalry for the last decade going 8-1 since 2015 with the only Madison win coming in the 2020 season. Madison took Ashland into triple overtime before eventually falling, but the Tygers lost to the Arrows, 35-3. This could be a major turning point in this rivalry.

    And finally, some history. Shelby (9-0, 6-0) at Pleasant (5-4, 3-3) gives the Whippets a chance to post just the fifth 10-0 season in more than 150 years of the program's history. They could also put up the 17th unbeaten season since 1896. The Whippets went 10-0 in 2017 (ended 13-1), 1998 (ended 11-1), 1968, 1967 and 1965.

    They had undefeated seasons in:

    • 1971 (8-0-2)
    • 1969 (9-0-1)
    • 1953 (9-0)
    • 1938 (8-0-1)
    • 1923 (8-0)
    • 1913 (5-0-1)
    • 1912 (8-0-1)
    • 1901 (3-0-3)
    • 1900 (1-0-1)
    • 1897 (2-0)
    • 1896 (2-0)

    To do something that was first accomplished 128 years ago when the high school football season was just two games long is pretty remarkable.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KlMKv_0wJuDZOe00

    What we need to learn

    The big things we all will learn in Week 10 is who will make the playoffs, where they will be seeded and who they will play. All of that will likely be unofficially determined Friday night and into Saturday for some. If the playoffs started right now, six of Richland County's nine football teams are in the hunt for the playoffs.

    Currently, Shelby is the No. 2 seed in Region 14. With a win on Friday, the Whippets will end up as either the No. 1 or 2 seed and with a loss could still get No. 1-3. Regardless, the Whippets will play two home playoff games.

    Ontario is the No. 3 seed in Region 14 and could still get a 1-3 seed with a win or a 3-4 seed with a loss in Week 10. Like Shelby, Ontario will host two playoff games.

    Lexington is the No. 12 seed in Region 10. With a win on Friday night, the Minutemen could be No. 5-13 and with a loss, No. 12-out.

    Clear Fork is the No. 15 seed right now in Region 14. The Colts do not control their own destiny, but a win would sure make things interesting in the playoff picture. A win would land them anywhere from No. 8 to out of the playoffs. A loss, 13-out.

    Crestview is sitting at No. 15 in Region 22 but the Cougars' playoff hopes aren't exactly in their hands. With a win, they finish anywhere from No. 12-out and with a loss, 14-out. After an 0-4 start, the Cougars still have a chance at a postseason and a .500 record.

    And finally, Lucas . The Cubs are No. 12 currently in Region 25 and with a win in Week 10, will be No. 6-15 and in the playoffs or a loss could make them No. 11-out.

    Mansfield Senior, Madison and Plymouth are all mathematically eliminated.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3gMQ6n_0wJuDZOe00

    Key players to watch

    This week, it's an entire group: the Lucas Cubs' senior football players. There is nothing the Cubs take more pride in than their streak of 10 straight playoff appearances where the Cubs went a combined 18-10 in the postseason since 2014, including the Division VII state runner-up honor in 2019. It is up to the 2024 senior group to keep this tradition going as the Cubs enter Week 10 in control of their own destiny. It's simple. Win and in. And the 2024 seniors do not want to be the class that ends the streak so expect each one of them to play as if it is their last game.

    Richland County football Week 10 schedule

    River Valley (5-4, 3-3) at Clear Fork (3-6, 2-4)

    Mapleton (4-5, 3-3) at Crestview (4-5, 4-2)

    Lexington (5-4, 4-1) at Ashland (9-0, 5-0)

    Whiteford (MI) (4-4) at Lucas (5-4)

    Mansfield Senior (1-8, 1-4) at Madison (1-8, 1-4)

    Highland (3-6, 2-4) at Ontario (8-1, 5-1)

    Plymouth (2-7, 1-5) at South Central (1-8, 1-5)

    Shelby (9-0, 6-0) at Pleasant (5-4, 3-3)

    jfurr@gannett.com

    740-244-9934

    X: @JakeFurr11

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Week 10 Football Preview: Richland County teams have plenty to play for in final week

    Related Search

    Richland countyFootball playoffsAmerican footballRichland county teamsPlayoff gamesMansfield senior

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Police Log, 10/21/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza19 hours ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    Ohio Supreme Court: People who abuse stray animals can face felony charges
    Mansfield News Journal1 day ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney8 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Meet Brie: The Sweet & Tiny Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney15 hours ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Major Hobby Lobby Competitor to Shut Down Location as Final Closing Date Is Announced
    Akeena1 day ago
    US Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Michael Venning Fired as Command Chief of 81st Training Wing
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily27 days ago
    New dental clinic provides care to underserved populations
    The Lantern9 days ago
    Meet Avery: The Little & Sweet Young Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Local Dog Rescue Reveals They're In Urgent Need Of More Foster Homes
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    Exclusive body camera footage shows Savannah officer killing of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA21 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Dog Who Survived a Machete Attack Still Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney5 days ago
    Denver opens affordable apartment complex for seniors on holy land
    David Heitz1 day ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz12 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today15 days ago
    Colorado parks officials call off wolf capture operation after 19 nights without success
    Matt Whittaker12 days ago
    Mansfield and Chillicothe are some of the most popular Halloween destinations nationwide
    Mansfield News Journal1 day ago
    Union Troops to take over Beaufort, SC next month
    Explore Beaufort SC8 days ago
    Unique Looking Pup Searching For Over Seven Months After Brother Adopted Without Him
    Camilo Díaz6 days ago
    Grand jury indicts Savannah policeman for 2022 murder of Saudi Lee
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz9 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz23 days ago
    After outreach, feds can now start inspecting Colorado cannabis operations for safety violations
    Matt Whittaker7 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy