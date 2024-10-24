Open in App
    OSU fans invited to annual Beat Michigan - Buckeye Bash on Nov. 18

    By Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    The 43rd annual Ohio State University Alumni Club of Richland County’s Beat Michigan Buckeye Bash is Nov. 18 at the Richland County Fairgrounds Youth Hall.

    Doors open at 5 p.m. with a meal served from 5:15-6:30 p.m.

    2023: Jim Tressel pumps up OSU alumni ahead of Michigan game

    Former Ohio State football team captains with Big Ten and/or national championship winner status — Doug Worthington, Curtis Grant and Tyler Everett — will be the featured speakers. The former players will share memories of Beat Michigan Week and their career as players at OSU. The second feature of the Buckeye Bash will be the return of The Ohio State University Marching Band. Other highlights are Buckeye music, live and silent OSU item auctions, $10/$15/$20 goodie bags, Buckeye trivia and a 50-50 drawing.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IDf7L_0wJuAU5e00

    The cost per ticket, which includes a homemade meal, is $30. For tickets, contact Judy Villard Overocker at the OSU Extension office, 1495 W. Longview Ave., Suite 206, Mansfield; call 419-747-8755; or send an email to villard.1@osu.edu . Tables can be reserved for groups of eight. Seating will be limited.

    The Buckeye Bash is the major source of income for the OSU Alumni Club’s scholarship funds and club outreach.

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: OSU fans invited to annual Beat Michigan - Buckeye Bash on Nov. 18

