Time to collect leaves in the City of Mansfield

The City of Mansfield expects to start the curbside leaf collection Nov. 4, while leaf drop-offs are being accepted now.

Curbside collection

The city plans to make a single pass to pick up leaves curbside. An attempt will be made for a second pass; however, with five leaf-picking crews covering the entire city, the second pass will be dependent upon the weather and equipment. Crews will work 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Monday through Friday during regularly scheduled work hours.

Residents are asked to rake leaves up to the curb but not onto the street. Blowing or raking leaves onto city streets is a violation of city ordinance, plugs catch basins and can cause flooding. The city will not pick up limbs, brush, grass clippings, trash, debris, plastics bags or paper bags.

Leaf collection areas

The leaf collection route is divided into four areas. The four areas are further divided into zones the city uses for snow plowing. The City will start in Area 1 and then continue to Areas 2, 3 and 4. There will be five four- person crews working throughout the different areas and zones. It will take roughly a week-and-a-half per area, depending upon the weather and equipment. The planned route is as follows:

Area 1, zones 2, 3 and 4

Crew starting at Madison Road and Park Ave East working west (Zone 2)

Crew starting at Oak and Davidson streets working west (Zone 3)

Crew starting at Diamond and Main streets working east (Zone 3)

Crew starting at Diamond and Main streets working south (Zone 4)

Crew starting at South Main Street and Stimens Drive working north (Zone 4)

Area 2, zones 5 and 6

Crew starting at Main Street and Lexington Avenue working south. (Zone 5).

Crew starting at Hanley and Middle Bellville roads working north. (Zone 5).

Crew starting at West Cook Road and South Main Street working south. (Zone 5).

Crew starting at West Cook and Woodhill roads working southwest (Zone 6)

Crew starting in the southwest corner of Royal Oak and working northeast(Zone 6)

Area 3, zones 7 and 8

Crew starting at Cline and Lexington Avenue and working southwest (Zone 7).

Crew starting at Woodland Road at West Cook Road and working northeast (Zone 7).

Crew starting at Marion and Sherman avenues working west (Zone 8)

Crew starting at South Trimble Road and Park Avenue West working east (Zone 8)

Crew starting at Home Rd. and Park Ave West working east (Zone 8)

Area 4, zones 9, 10 and 1

Crew starting at Grace Street at Ashland Road working northwest (Zone 1)

Crew starting at Trimble Road and Park Avenue West working east (Zone 9)

Crew starting at Home Road and Park Avenue West working east (Zone 9)

Crew starting at North Main and Sixth streets working west (Zone 10)

Crew starting at Walker Lake and Home roads working south and east (Zone 10)

Refer to the City of Mansfield website for a map and any detail updates. Once an area has been completed, it will be documented on the website under the 2024 Leaf Program tab.

Leaf drop-off

The Service Complex at 480 Park Avenue East is the leaf collection site and is accepting drop-offs daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Citizens are required to stop into the office first. No public parks will be utilized in order to accommodate EPA clean compost standards and workforce restrictions.

The city encourages all residents to bag their leaves and bring them to the complex or to compost them by way of mowing or other methods.

Call the City Service Complex with questions from 7 a.m.-3:30 p.m. weekdays at 419-755-9803.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Time to collect leaves in the City of Mansfield