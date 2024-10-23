Social issues drama from the 1920s to be presented at OSU Mansfield

The Ohio State University at Mansfield will continue its autumn theater season Nov. 1-4 with the production of "Machinal."

This provocative social issues drama from the 1920s was inspired by the true story of Ruth Snyder, one of the first women executed by electric chair. Playwright Sophie Treadwell was the journalist assigned to cover Snyder’s sensational murder trial. Treadwell takes viewers into the mind of the young woman to share a story of oppression, murder and competing visions of justice.

Joseph Fahey, theater professor and director at Ohio State Mansfield, said “Machinal” explores important questions of justice, freedom, social expectations, workplace exploitation, women’s autonomy and the pressure to conform.

“The playwright tells the story in a way that is at once shocking, funny and poignant, and the abstract expressionist style allows for the audience to experience some extreme design choices that enhance the storytelling in unique ways,” Fahey said. “If I had to describe it to someone who knew nothing about the show, I’d say ‘think Edward Munch’s 'The Scream' meets 'The Office' meets 'Law and Order.’' It is definitely a show you will see nowhere else in north central Ohio."

Performances are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Nov. 1, 2 and 4 and 2:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Tickets are $10 and $6 and can be purchased online, at 419 755-4045 or mansfieldtheatre@osu.edu . You can also purchase tickets at the on-site box office in Founders Auditorium 45 minutes before each show.

