The hunt is on for a Christmas tree for Richland Carrousel Park

The City of Mansfield is once again looking for a live Christmas tree to place on display at Richland Carrousel Park.

If you have an evergreen tree you would like to donate, call the Mansfield Street Department at 419-755-9803. Trees located within city limits are preferred.

2023: Christmas tree arrives in downtown Mansfield

The tree should be at least 30 feet high. In order for the street department to successfully cut and remove the tree, it must be accessible to the handling of equipment. Upon removal of the tree, crews will grind the stump and repair any damage caused to the lawn.

