Voters to choose between Ruhl, Adams for Richland County clerk of courts

Denise Ruhl and Chris Adams are vying to be Richland County's clerk of courts.

Ruhl, 53, was appointed in July 2023 to replace Lin Frary, who retired because of health problems . Frary died in January .

Adams, 63, has a lengthy background in law enforcement and corrections.

Ruhl points to her experience. She joined the clerk's office in 1993 before moving up one floor in the county courthouse to work for Commons Pleas Judges James Henson and James DeWeese, where she served from 1996-2005.

Ruhl returned to clerk's office in 2005

In 2005, Frary appointed Ruhl as chief deputy clerk of courts.

"I know how everything fits together. Having that hands-on experience is priceless," the Republican said.

Adams, a Democrat, worked as an investigator for the state auditor's office following college, focusing on fraud cases.

He served with the Lorain County Sheriff's Office before starting his career in corrections at Lorain Correctional Institution.

From there, he worked at the Ohio State Penitentiary, a maximum-security prison in Youngstown, where he rose to the rank of lieutenant.

Adams came to Richland County for his last job with Richland Correctional Institution, where he was promoted to captain. He retired in 2020 with 31 years of service in corrections and law enforcement.

"The clerk's office is governed by the Ohio Revised Code, the same code that I worked under my whole time in corrections," Adams said.

Ruhl oversees 15 employees in the clerk's office and another 11 workers in the auto title office. She is also the criminal case supervisor and processes all indictments.

"The main function of the clerk's office is to support the common pleas courts," Ruhl said. "Any paperwork that gets filed for them to do gets filed through us."

Even though she has been in the courthouse for 31 years, Ruhl said the job still provides "an exciting challenge for me."

"I feel like this is my second home," she said. "I love the people; I love the staff. I just think that we have a great fit."

Adams has worked in state auditor's office and prison system

Adams says the early and latter stages of his career would serve him well as clerk of courts.

"Being a private investigator (for the auditor's office), I'm used to the small details of work and making sure it's correct," he said.

As a captain at RiCI, Adams supervised 78 officers, 10 sergeants and three lieutenants and was responsible for overseeing 2,300 inmates.

If elected, he said he would not sit behind a desk. He unsuccessfully ran for Madison Township trustee last year.

"What I'm bringing to the table is an open slate," Adams said. "When I get into the office, I'm going to do everything that's supposed to be done."

He said he promises to be efficient and transparent.

Ruhl said she can do the job "hands-down." She said campaigning has been challenging for her.

"Putting myself out there is something that I'm not used to," Ruhl said. "I just like to keep my head down and do my job."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Voters to choose between Ruhl, Adams for Richland County clerk of courts