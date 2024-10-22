Open in App
    City of Shelby has renewal levies on Nov. 5 for parks, health department

    By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal,

    1 days ago

    Shelby voters will be asked to pass a pair of levies in the Nov. 5 general election.

    Both are 1-mill, five-year levies, one for the parks department and one for the health department. They would generate $127,000 a year and cost the owner of a $100,000 home about $35 a year.

    Dave Downs is the park board president.

    "We have about 56 acres of parks in Shelby," he said. Those include Seltzer, Veterans and Rabold parks. The Black Fork Commons is also under the purview of the parks department.

    Parks employees also mow and maintain the greenspace created by the demolitions of Central Elementary School and Skiles Field. That's another 22 acres.

    The crown jewel of the parks system may be Seltzer Pool, one of the few public pools in Richland County.

    "We had a really good year. We'll be close to breaking even," Downs said. "To run a pool is a losing proposition unless you want to charge people an arm and a leg.

    "It's a service we provide for the area. We know it's going to lose money."

    Shelby has added disc golf course and pickleball courts

    Downs said he's proud of what the parks department has accomplished since the levy was last renewed. He noted the dog park at Rabold Park, a disc golf course at Seltzer Park and three pickleball courts on the old Seltzer tennis courts.

    Through grants and donations, those projects cost $28,000. Without the outside money, they would have cost $171,000, Downs said.

    ArcelorMittal also donated $50,000 to improve the skate park at Veterans Park.

    "I'm proud we've been able to do this without much taxpayer money," Downs said. "I think people appreciate the parks. Our record and what we provide speaks for itself."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mrMsp_0wGoINR600

    Mayor Steve Schag touts the city's health department.

    Mayor touts advantages of having city health department

    "Having our own local health department enables us to respond is a very timely fashion to public health-related issues, usually within hours instead of days," Schag said. "Our SCHD staff is able to develop a good rapport with city department heads, area business owners, organizations and residents. They work hard to educate, motivate and eliminate threats to environmental and public health."

    The health department provides environmental health services, nursing and health education services, and birth and death certificates.

    Schag notes the levy is not a new tax.

    "First of all, I want to say we are so grateful to the citizens of Shelby for their continued support," he said. "You may recall that in 2022 our city health department received national accreditation status through the Public Health Accreditation Board. To the best of our knowledge, we are the smallest health department in Ohio to ever achieve this coveted recognition."

    Schag concluded by saying the health department continues "to find innovative ways to leverage grants and be good stewards of the tax revenue that come from levy dollars."

    "We are intentional about fulfilling our vision of creating a culture of health and wellness, where Shelby residents can enjoy the many benefits of a unique community," he said.

    mcaudill@gannett.com

    419-521-7219

    X: @MarkCau32059251

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: City of Shelby has renewal levies on Nov. 5 for parks, health department

