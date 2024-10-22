Election 2024: Incumbent, newcomer vying for 76th House District seat

Incumbent state Rep. Marilyn John, R-Shelby, and Emily Adams, D-Mansfield, are competing in the Nov. 5 general election for the seat to represent the 76th House District.

John, a Republican, said she has been advocating for the community for 15 years, first as mayor of Shelby, then RichlandCounty commissioner and now state representative.

"I have built strong relationships with residents, with elected officials and community and state leaders over those years which has helped me be an effective legislator for Richland County," John said.

While workforce and housing continue to be issues grappled with locally and statewide, energy is quickly becoming a significant concern moving forward, John said. From work to play, Americans use more energy in all aspects of life. In order for production to keep up with demand, federal and state leaders must come together to establish strong energy policy.

"The most important part of being a state representative is advocating for the residents of Richland County. Whether that advocacy is passing needed legislation to fix an issue, helping a constituent navigate an administrative system, like unemployment, or bringing needed resources for a community project, such as the RR bridge in Plymouth, advocacy is my No. 1 priority," John said.

State funding for Richland County in 2022 included $5.5 million of Capital Budget money, including $600,000 for the Ohio Bird Sanctuary and $200,000 for the Richland County Fair Show Arena, according to John, who noted $6.2 million in Capital Budget funds in 2024, including $1 million for the Renaissance Theatre Road to 100 renovation and $425,000 for Lexington Depot Park and Trailhead.

John is serving her second term in the Ohio House of Representatives following two terms as mayor of Shelby and two terms as a Richland County commissioner. After graduating from Plymouth High School, she attended North Central State College earning a degree in business management and Ashland University earning a bachelor’s degree in business management and marketing and a master’s degree in business administration.

She worked as a commercial lines underwriter at Shelby Insurance Company after college and was named executive director of the Shelby Senior Center in 2007. In 2012, she founded LeaderRichland, a program introducing junior high students to in-demand jobs and pathways leading them to the opportunities.

Her husband, Kevin, and she have been married 29 years and have two married adult children. They reside in Shelby and attend Crossroads Community Church.

Adams says she will 'close the dark money pipeline in Ohio politics'

Democrat Adams said she is the most qualified candidate in the race because of her values.

"I aim to put freedom and fairness first as a public servant," she said. "The State Legislature should protect, not hinder, the most fundamental freedom in a democracy − the freedom to vote. And we should do so in a fair system with legislative maps drawn by citizens, not politicians."

As for the main issues facing Ohioans and Richland County residents, Adams said, "The front page of the Oct. 13 News Journal headline was, 'Huge swaths of Ohio are withering and dying.' Richland County, like the state, has faced challenges with changes in industry, a brain drain of folks leaving the area and a lack of investment in public infrastructure (including public education).

"We have so many assets in the area, from skilled labor to beautiful natural resources, that we can build upon. When we invest in our community we will once again make Richland County a place where people want to settle in and grow their families here," Adams added.

"My first priority would be to close the dark money pipeline in Ohio politics. No new legislation has been passed since the largest corruption scandal in our state's history (House Bill 6 scandal) from happening again. We can rebuild the public's trust in government by making sure we bring transparency to money in politics," Adams said.

She grew up in Saint Louis, Missouri and went to American University in Washington, D.C., where she earned a bachelor of arts degree in environmental studies. She served as an AmeriCorps*VISTA for two years at Milwaukee Area Technical College. She earned a master's in environmental management from Duke University.

Along with her husband she spent a year living in Geneva, Switzerland, where she worked at the World Meteorological Organization. She was a stay-at-home mom for seven years before joining Discovery School as the Woods teacher. Since moving to Mansfield, she has started working as an election worker.

"I've also been involved with the Richland County Democratic Party. I enjoy going to trivia night at the Phoenix," she said.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Election 2024: Incumbent, newcomer vying for 76th House District seat