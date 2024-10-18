Open in App
    Jelly Roll buys pink trash can from Garbage Guys Who Care for Machine Gun Kelly

    By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Country singer Jelly Roll has put a Mansfield company, known for its pink trash cans, on the map.

    Garbage Guys Who Care, 1411 Park Avenue West, is known locally for its role for giving a portion of profits to the Pat Kracker Breast Cancer Foundation, thus the pink cans.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IX95e_0wBvVvyZ00

    On Oct. 9, employee Alyssa Erdenberger of Garbage Guys Who Care, said she got a call from a man representing an unidentified celebrity who wanted to buy a pink trash can. Initially, she thought it might be a scam and it couldn't be for real.

    The man asked if the company could deliver a pink trash can that evening to Nationwide Arena in Columbus.

    Erdenberger said she and coworker Melissa Nedrow ended up putting the pink trash can in the back of Nedrow's Subaru and drove to Columbus.

    How everything unfolded

    Erdenberger said she was curious so she Googled "Nationwide Arena" to see who was performing and learned Jelly Roll was in concert.

    Jelly Roll is no stranger to Mansfield, having been among the headliners at the 2022 INKcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival at the historic Ohio State Reformatory.

    Erdenberger said Jelly Roll's jet had landed at Mansfield Lahm Airport and Jelly Roll was driving around Mansfield when he spotted the pink garbage can, according to a video shared on social media that Jelly Roll initially posted on TikTok and Instagram. One of Jelly Roll's videos about the pink trash can got 3.2 million views.

    In the video, Jelly Roll was seen driving around and seen knocking on a door where a pink trash can was outside the house hoping to locate the owner to ask if he could buy it.

    "He said, 'You know what? I just saw a pink can and made me think of MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) and it made me happy so I told him I had to get him one,'" Erdenberger said. "That's what he told us."

    So Jelly Roll had his people contact the Mansfield company about purchasing a pink trash can for his friend rock singer MGK, a Cleveland native, who loves the color pink.

    Erdenberger said she was just sitting in the office when the phone call came in.

    "The guy who had called us was the assistant tour manager," Erdenberger said. "He told us he 'wanted to make this happen' and he would get us tickets. At first, he didn't say it was Jelly Roll. ... My coworker Melissa is a huge fan.

    Meeting Jelly Roll was 'mind-boggling,' Alyssa Erdenberger said

    "He (Jelly Roll) is such a nice guy. We got tickets to the concert and went backstage and to the tour buses. He signed my coworker's CD and thanked us and hugged us," Erdenberger said of her experience at the concert. "He Facetimed MGK on his phone and we could see MGK was somewhere sunny. It was a great experience."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FuyuH_0wBvVvyZ00

    Erdenberger said since "the crazy experience," the Mansfield business has had calls from people all over, including Ohio and Tennessee, and Kentucky, wanting to buy a $130 pink garbage can.

    She said the business sells the pink trash cans to customers outside its pickup area since that would be too confusing for the garbage route employees to do their jobs locally.

    "It's just been mind-boggling. We were there and we couldn't really wrap our heads around it," Erdenberger said.

    It was the first celebrity who has purchased one of the Garbage Guys Who Care pink cans, she said.

    lwhitmir@gannett.com

    419-521-7223

    X: @lwhitmir

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Jelly Roll buys pink trash can from Garbage Guys Who Care for Machine Gun Kelly

    red eye
    15h ago
    Who cares about either don't like Jelly roll and don't like Machine Gun Kelly he's got a man bun and Jelly Roll couldn't even do rap so I went to country singing and can't even do that both of them s*ck
    Rita & Ray Noel
    18h ago
    He's a slob , he couldn't rap so he slowed it down and called it country.!
