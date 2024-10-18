Councilman Hoptry, also a township firefighter, steps down from Lexington Village Council

LEXINGTON — A Lexington village councilman has resigned his position "after months of frustration, miscommunication and an overall lack of integrity in handling matters."

Aaron Hoptry posted information on his Facebook page after he stepped down from office at Monday's village council meeting.

At issue is whether there was a conflict of interest since Hoptry is a lieutenant with the Troy Township Fire Department. Hoptry was elected to council in November. He also is a full-time member of the Mansfield Fire Department.

According to Section 3.02(c) of the village charter, members of council "may be officers or members in a volunteer fire department, but they may receive no additional compensation for service in the department."

Hoptry told the News Journal that he is paid as a part-time firefighter with the township.

The former councilman said he sought a second opinion from Ashland attorney Thomas Gilman, who said he believed Hoptry could serve in both roles. Mayor Bob Jarvis approved getting another opinion from Gilman, who provides legal counsel for three villages in Ashland County.

Before the November election, Hoptry said he sought information from the Richland County Board of Elections, adding former Mayor Gene Parkison recommended he run for council.

Charter: Village council members cannot hold any other public office

According to the charter, members of council "shall not hold any other public office with any other unit of government."

Hoptry provided the News Journal with a copy of Gilman's legal opinion regarding the term "public office."

"As you note, the closest this circumstance comes to creating a conflict is the potential of a situation where Village Council is asked to vote on something like a contract with the township," Gilman wrote. "The Ohio Attorney General has considered that possibility and called it 'remote and speculative.'''

Hoptry said he offered to abstain from voting on matters involving the township fire department.

Jarvis said Hoptry approached him and village Law Director John Studenmund at the first council meeting of the year and asked if there would be a conflict of interest.

"Until he approached the village, I had no idea that there was a potential conflict," Jarvis said.

Hoptry told the News Journal he was concerned that night because he was scheduled for work for the Mansfield Fire Department.

"I didn't want to be paid by two municipalities at the same time," he said. "It spiraled from there."

Hoptry also reached out to the Ohio Ethics Commission, which advised him to contact his agency's legal counsel, in an email Jarvis provided to the News Journal.

According to Hoptry's timeline, Studenmund reached out to the Ohio Ethics Commission in April, thinking that Gilman had not sent his opinion.

The OEC declined to consider the matter.

"They like to look at the Ohio Revised Code and didn't want to look at our charter," Jarvis said.

Attorney's opinion 'lost in the shuffle'

While Gilman's opinion was dated April 15, village officials say they did not receive it until Sept. 17. Hoptry was incredulous.

He said Jarvis told him Gilman's opinion got "lost in the shuffle."

"During that time, John Studenmund's law firm was changing buildings," the mayor told the News Journal. "He was crazy busy. It (opinion) just got by."

The day before the village received Gilman's opinion, Hoptry said he was told if he wanted to pursue the matter, the village would take him to Richland County Common Pleas Court to have him removed from office.

"That was not the case in any way, shape or form," Jarvis said. "We were just trying to get clarification on something Councilman Hoptry asked at the beginning of the year."

At Monday's village council meeting, members voted 3-2 to send the issue to common pleas court. Wynn Kearns, Kim Little and Jeff O'Brien voted "yes," while Hoptry and Keith Bacin voted "no."

But Jarvis said council merely wanted to get an independent opinion on the potential conflict of interest.

"What was voted on Monday had nothing to do with removal," the mayor said. "If they had said there was a conflict, it would go back to council."

Hoptry said the situation has soured him on politics.

"I have served this community as a firefighter and paramedic since 2013, and I ran for office as a councilperson to continue to serve my community," he posted on Facebook. "Unfortunately, the leadership in this village seems more interested in maintaining power than serving the interests of the community, and I refuse to be part of it any longer."

Jarvis said no one wanted to remove Hoptry from office.

"We have a hard enough time getting people to run for council and mayor," he said. "I was elated that we had four people running for three seats on council (in November).

"I think Aaron took some things out of context. If we get somebody who wants to serve the village, we're tickled to death."

