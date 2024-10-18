Week 9 Football Picks: Jake Furr makes his pick in the big Ontario at Shelby MOAC showdown

MANSFIELD — Well, I failed.

Last week, I wanted to keep my losses to a minimum and set a goal to keep them under 10. That didn't happen. After going 5-3 last week missing on my Lexington, Mansfield Senior and Crestview picks, I am now 52-11 with two weeks left. My loyalty to Richland County teams got me in trouble last week. Let's see how I rebound with this week's picks.

Clear Fork (2-6, 1-4) at Highland (3-5, 2-3)

This has to be the second toughest pick of the week. I love the way Clear Fork played the first three quarters against Shelby and even Ontario for that matter, but the Colts still can't figure out how to close out games. Highland has been a bit inconsistent this year with a big win over Galion and some headscratcher losses. I think the Scots put it together in this one. If they play like they did against Galion, a team that crushed Clear Fork 41-21, it could be a quick night.

Pick: Highland.

Western Reserve (6-2, 4-1) at Crestview (3-5, 3-2)

If there is a more important game for a Richland County team, I'd love to see it. The Cougars have to win this one. No if, ands of buts about it. This is a must-win if the Cougars want any chance of making the playoffs or even have the slightest of chances at a league championship. Western Reserve is really, really good. The Roughriders beat St. Paul, a team that beat Crestview 16-15 last week, 28-7 in Week 6. I'd love to see Crestview keep its playoff hopes alive, but I think Western is on a different level this season.

Pick: Western Reserve.

Madison (1-7, 1-3) at Lexington (4-4, 3-1)

I will be interested to see how Lexington responds after the loss at New Philadelphia last week. It put the Minutemen behind the 8-ball in the race for the Ohio Cardinal Conference championship, but they still control their own destiny. If they can beat Madison and knock off Ashland next week, they will share the title with the Arrows if Ashland beats Wooster on the road this week. So, Lexington still has a lot to play for. Madison lost to Dover last week and failed to score an offensive touchdown for the first time this season so I want to see how the Rams respond, too. The OCC title and possibly even the playoffs are out of reach for the Rams, but they are still playing for a ton of pride and there is a lot of it on the line in this rivalry.

Pick: Lexington.

Lucas (4-4) at Lakota (2-6)

The Cubs put up a 50 burger last week in a win over North Central and that was a great sign for the rest of the season. They have to win this week if they want to keep playoff hopes alive heading into Week 10 and I think they will. There is a lot of pride down in Lucas and no one in that town wants to see the streak of 10 straight years of postseason football come to an end. That will be enough motivation for the Cubs to pick up a big road win.

Pick: Lucas.

Canton GlenOak (0-8) at Mansfield Senior (1-7)

I would have never thought the Tygers would be 1-7 after the first eight weeks. They were my preseason pick as the No. 1 team in Richland County because of that defense, but after giving up 42 points to Wooster last week, it seems the Tygers are looking at getting ready for the future. I think this is the perfect game to do just that. GlenOak has scored just 27 points the entire season. The Eagles are giving up 32.6 per game, too. That spells good news for the Tygers after they scored a season-best 24 points last week. A big win would be a great way to shut down Arlin Field for the season.

Pick: Mansfield Senior.

Monroeville (8-0, 5-0) at Plymouth (2-6, 1-4)

My Big Red picked up their first Firelands Conference win since Week 4 of 2022 last week by beating New London. Their last FC win before that? That would be against Monroeville. But, I don't expect Plymouth to start a winning streak. Monroeville is one of the top teams in all of Division VII and should roll to an easy one in this.

Pick: Monroeville.

Ontario (8-0, 5-0) at Shelby (8-0, 5-0)

And now for the one you have all been waiting for (or the one you skipped everything else above it to see). Undefeated against undefeated. MOAC championship on the line. Rivalry game in its greatest form. Brayden DeVito vs Bodpegn Miller. It is the game we have all been talking about all season long and now we can finally witness the latest installment. The last two meetings have been incredible with Ontario winning in 2022 on a late touchdown and Shelby winning last year with a hook and lateral and a goal-line stand on defense to end it. These two teams are mirror images of each other with great quarterbacks, stud running backs, great offensive lines, speedy wide receivers, nasty defensive linemen, play-making linebackers and secondary players that flock to the ball. But, I have to give the edge to Shelby for one small reason. I think their wide receivers are just a touch better than Ontario's secondary. And by that small of a margin, that is where my pick will be made.

Pick: Shelby.

