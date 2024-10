Shelby High School head custodian rescues fishermen on sinking boat in Lake Erie

SHELBY − A Shelby High School custodian on Saturday morning rescued four fishermen just in the nick of time from their sinking boat on Lake Erie.

Larry Stacklin, 57, of Tiro, said it was just the right thing to do and he didn't assist the men for any publicity during the Saturday morning rescue.

"I've been on the other side myself," he said Tuesday.

He and his wife and brother-in-law were out fishing once and their boat took on water and he had to call the Coast Guard for help.

Stacklin, who operates a fishing charter business, Stacklin Fish Charters, part-time on Lake Erie, said four men, ages 50 to 60, were attempting to get the water out of their 24-foot Thompson fishing boat as he approached.

He had heard their call to the Coast Guard.

Lake Erie water was rough with 4-foot waves

The four men's boat sank as Stacklin was pulling away after the fishermen were transported from his boat to the Coast Guard's boat.

"Only the nose of the boat was sticking up in the air," he said.

Stacklin said he was going from Oak Harbor to Huron at the time. The fishermen were near F Can (firing range) of Camp Perry when the boat took on water. They were headed to the Portage River back to Happy Days Marina, Stacklin said.

Stacklin said another boater came to help too.

Water was rough Saturday with 4-foot waves.

"They had called the Coast Guard," Stacklin said. "The Coast Guard got there five minutes after my boat."

Stacklin said the boat owner was Chad Hughes.

"They had their life jackets on," he said.

Stacklin, an avid fisherman, said he plans to retire in five years, having worked 25 years at Shelby High School, his alma mater.

"I thought what better way to retire than to do something you like and make money," he said of the charter fishing business he's operated on weekends the past six years.

Fellow teacher calls it a heroic rescue

Scott Gurney, a math teacher at Shelby High School, contacted the News Journal about Stacklin's heroic rescue.

"He is a hero," Gurney said.

"Larry works as a janitor at Shelby High School making sure the school is ready for students each morning and taking care of cleaning duties during the school day. I would say that Larry's real passion is fishing for walleye and yellow perch at Lake Erie where he serves as a part-time charter boat captain when he is not working an event at Shelby," Gurney said.

"Larry is a jack-of-all trades and can fix just about anything that is broken. He gave up his plans on Saturday to drive his boat from the Islands to Huron in rough conditions to help a fellow boater in need," he added.

"They sent out an SOS, he responded in the nick of time and their boat sunk seconds after the Coast Guard finally arrived," Gurney said.

Stacklin said he is pretty calm and did not panic.

"I just did what I had to do," he said.

