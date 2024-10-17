The Mansfield Branch of the NAACP, in collaboration with the Mansfield Senior High School government class, is hosting a Candidates Night at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in the Senior High auditorium.

Candidates for local, state and federal elected offices will be featured as well as issues on the Nov. 5 General Election ballot. Students will introduce the candidates, explain the duties of the elected office they seek and will have questions for each candidate.

Members of the public will be given the opportunity to ask questions of the candidates.

The Mansfield City School District Levy Committee will start the program with an explanation of why the proposed school levy is needed. Candidates for the 4th Congressional District, the Ohio Senate 22nd District, State Representative 76th District, and Richland County commissioner will then speak.

Candidates from both political parties in all contested elective offices received written invitations to participate.

Admission to the candidates' event is free.

Those attending are asked to park in the east parking lot behind the high school at 124 N. Linden Road and enter through the double doors in the courtyard entrance to the high school.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield NAACP, Senior High government class to hold Candidates' Night on Oct. 22