    • Mansfield News Journal

    Mansfield City Council should get 1st look at proposed 2025 budget at next meeting

    By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    While the agenda for Tuesday's Mansfield City Council meeting was unusually light, it promises to pick up soon.

    During her report, Mayor Jodie Perry said a proposed budget for 2025 should be available for the next meeting.

    "We've been having robust discussions about that," she said.

    Perry also provided an update on road construction that motorists should appreciate.

    "Trimble Road is set to open Thursday," she said of the portion that has been closed while a tunnel is being installed. "There still will be work on the tunnel, but you'll be able to drive through it."

    Perry also told council that Tim Bowersock, economic development director, will be retiring at the end of the month. His last official day will be Oct. 31.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1St6vy_0w95Za6Q00

    Prior to the regular meeting, new council member Shari Robertson was sworn in. She was voted last week by the Republican Central Committee to replace Stephanie Zader, who resigned Sept. 30.

    Robertson, a retired police captain, is a council at-large representative. Several of her former colleagues, including retired Chief Phil Messer, attended the brief ceremony, along with Richland County Commissioners Cliff Mears and Tony Vero, along with Mansfield Municipal Court Judge Mike Kemerer.

    Robertson told the crowd that she hopes she serves the city well. She encouraged residents to reach out to her and said she looked forward to running for the seat next year.

    Councilwoman Laura Burns noted the many changes this year in city government, including an entirely new administration, and now Robertson.

    "We're in the middle of another change," Burns said. "Even with all of these changes, we're still here, and we're still here to serve, no matter who is in these seats."

    Public comment: Volunteers from church food pantry address council

    During the public comment portion of the meeting, three members of Grace Episcopal Church talked about their food pantry and lobbied for funding through the American Rescue Plan Act. The city still has about $600,000 in ARPA money to allocate and must do so by the end of the year.

    Sally Santmyer is a volunteer for the food pantry. She said it serves 350 to 400 families a week. Fellow volunteer Diana Baker shared the stories of some of the people who use the food pantry.

    The Rev. Daniel Orr has been at the church for 10 years. With welfare reform, Orr said the money dried up.

    "Food is the bottom of the economy," Orr said.

    He said food pantries are "anchors of the community."

    In a relatively new facet to council meetings, department heads have been addressing members about their respective departments, an idea from Public Works Director Louis Andres.

    Leon Bursley is the head of the water treatment plant. He explained what goes on at the plant and said he hopes ongoing renovations will be finished by the middle of next year.

    "This is so enlightening," Councilwoman Cheryl Meier said of a "cheat sheet" provided by Bursley and the opportunity to hear from department heads.

    In other business, council:

    • Accepted a state grant in the amount of $33,056 for the crime victims' assistance program at the law director's office.
    • Accepted a grant in the amount of $7,999.84 for bulletproof vests.
    • Approved the demolition of dilapidated residential structures at 30 Raleigh Ave., 45 Orchard St., 89 Orchard St., 330 Newman St. and 249 Clairmont Ave.

    mcaudill@gannett.com

    419-521-7219

    X: @MarkCau32059251

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Mansfield City Council should get 1st look at proposed 2025 budget at next meeting

    Comments / 1
    JDP retired
    1d ago
    we're all on the edge of our seats
