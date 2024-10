Comic thriller 'Deathtrap' promises to keep Mansfield Playhouse patrons on edge of seats

Doug Wertz is especially excited about "Deathtrap," the latest from the Mansfield Playhouse .

"This is a show that, to me, is very near professional quality," he said.

Wertz is directing what he calls a "comic thriller."

Comfortably ensconced in his charming Connecticut home, Sidney Bruhl, a successful writer of Broadway thrillers, is struggling to overcome a dry spell that has resulted in a string of failures and a shortage of funds.

A possible break in his fortunes occurs when he receives a script from a student in the seminar he has been conducting at a nearby college, a thriller that Sidney recognizes immediately as a potential Broadway smash. Sidney’s plan, devised with his wife’s help, is to offer collaboration to the student for co-credit. Or is it?

Deathtrap provides twists and turns of devilish cleverness and offers hilariously sudden shocks in such abundance that audiences will be spellbound until the very last moment.

Playhouse veteran Carl Hunnell plays Sidney.

"It is a verbose show. Sidney, being a writer, enjoys his words," Wertz said.

Jill Cochran, who has appeared in several recent Playhouse productions, plays Myra Bruhl, Sidney's wife.

"They work very well together," Wertz said of the couple.

A product of the Playhouse's junior theater program, Samuel Hergatt portrays Clifford Anderson, the seminar student, or, as Sidney calls him, the "twerp."

Wertz said the young adult is still eager to learn.

"Deathtrap" features a cast of five. Timothy Secrist, a newcomer to the Playhouse stage, plays Porter Milgrim, Sidney's attorney. Mary Schalmo portrays Dutch psychic Helga ten Dorp.

"She provides comic relief to keep things a little bit lighter because it can get pretty dark," Wertz said.

The director promises plenty of twists and turns.

"It'll keep you on the edge of your seat," Wertz said.

If you go

What: "Deathtrap"

When: 8 p.m. Oct. 18, 19, 25 and 26; 2:30 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Mansfield Playhouse, 95 E. Third St.

Tickets: $15 for general admission, $13 for seniors and $10 for students. Go to mansfieldplayhouse.com or call 419-522-2883. The box office is open from 1-6 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and an hour before shows.

