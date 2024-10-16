Eastern Elementary School in Lexington 'significantly exceeds state standards'

LEXINGTON — Good things are happening at Eastern Elementary School.

The Lexington school, which houses grades 4-6, recently received the highest marks of any Richland County elementary school on the state report card .

Overall, Eastern earned a five-star rating, meaning the school "significantly exceeds state standards." Eastern received five stars in both achievement and gap closing and four stars in progress.

"I was proud of everyone," Principal Michael Grist said. "It's interesting because that (state report card) is not something that we necessarily focus on to be our goal.

"A lot of it's based on state testing data, which we know is a measure we're going to be held accountable for, but I think it's just a cool reflection of all the cool things that go on in the building every day."

Grist said "for the most part," kids enjoy coming to school at Eastern.

Now in sixth grade, Quinn Getz is in her third year at the school.

Eastern sixth grader enjoys learning

"I like it because I get to see my friends at school, and the teachers are really kind," she said. "I like learning. I know some kids don't."

Quinn said her favorite subjects are science and social studies.

Robert Sturgill is in fifth grade. He said he appreciates the team approach at Eastern.

"I like how everybody learns. They're not like, 'Do this and you're on your own.' Everybody helps you learn," Robert said.

His favorite subjects are math, science and geography.

Several years ago, Superintendent Jeremy Secrist filled in as principal for a few months at Eastern. He noticed something special.

"It's always been kind of a close-knit family, a loving environment," Secrist said. "We have great teachers down there and a tremendous amount of student support from the staff and administration."

Secrist noted students change in their three years at Eastern. They come in fresh out of primary school and end up ready to move on to junior high.

"I've had four kids go through there, and all four of them had a great experience at Eastern," Secrist said.

Eastern teaching vet: 'We look out for one another'

Julie Detlef, who teaches fifth-grade math, embodies that approach. She has been at Eastern for 28 years.

"We have really dedicated teachers," Detlef said. "We act like a family here. We trust each other, and we look out for one another."

Secrist credits Grist with helping the school succeed. Grist is a Lexington graduate.

"From the time, Michael Grist has been there, he has only taken the school to new heights," Secrist said. "He's kind and caring. He has a gentle nature about him, but he's a confident leader."

Now in his fifth year, Grist has settled into his role. His first year was in 2020-21 when the country was going through the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"My first couple of years, it was, 'How are we going to keep the doors open?''' Grist said, noting he's been able to shift his focus the last couple of years.

The principal said the staff will not be resting on its laurels.

"I haven't heard anyone say, 'We're this, we're that, let's put our feet up and not do anything more,''' Grist said. "We've had good conversations about how we can be better.

"There's a culture here. People expect to do well, and people are hungry to do better."

Staff members emphasize behavior intervention

Part of the culture involves behavior intervention. Eastern emphasizes Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports.

PBIS is an evidence-based , tiered framework for supporting students' behavioral, academic, social, emotional and mental health.

When implemented with fidelity, PBIS improves social emotional competence, academic success and school climate. It also improves teacher health and well-being. It is a way to create positive, predictable, equitable and safe learning environments where everyone thrives.

"We support positive behavior," said Stacy Davis, Eastern's dean of students and assistant principal. "If you don't understand math, you get taught. If you don't understand how to behave, you get taught."

While PBIS is state-mandated, Eastern has been one of the more successful schools in Ohio for its approach.

Students are rewarded for positive behavior, such as being respectful and responsible. If they do mess up, Davis said there are ways to "erase that one oopsie."

They can earn points at the school store, where they can buy candy, key chains and coloring books, among other goodies.

If a student fills a bingo board with positive behavior, he or she gets a pizza party.

Davis has taken on a different role as dean of students after spending the vast majority of her career as a teacher.

"From being on the teacher role for so many years and then seeing it from the other side is very exciting," she said.

Davis said Eastern's five-star rating on the state report card is a "group effort." She and Grist both recognized the entire staff.

For example, Davis said custodian Brian Gass makes sure one girl who needs help focusing finishes her lunch every day.

It's all part of the Eastern culture.

"It's nice to see a payoff," Davis said of the state report card. "We put this effort in, and look at us now."

