'Win A Chevy' United Way/Graham Chevrolet fundraiser kicks off

The United Way of Richland County and Graham Chevrolet will host a kick-off and press event for their partnered fundraiser “Win A Chevy 2024” on Oct. 21 at 10 a.m. at Graham Chevrolet at 1515 W Fourth St.

Tickets are 1 for $30 or 5 for $100. This event will feature the official unveiling of this year’s car that will be raffled off, a 2025 Chevy Trax, comments from United Way Campaign Chairman Paul Boggs of Jay Industries and much more. There are 1,000 tickets available and the winner will be drawn at Graham Chevrolet on Friday, March 7, 2025.

United Way of Richland County is a local organization led by local people; Members of the board of directors and allocation members are volunteers. The United Way of Richland County fights for the health, education and financial stability of every person in the community, according to Dan Varn, executive director of United Way of Richland County.

To buy a ticket, go to United Way of Richland County's website.

