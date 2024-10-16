Open in App
    'Common in colder months': Protect yourself from sicknesses that infect people each winter

    By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Sickness season has arrived .

    As many as seven different ailments are waiting to attack Ohioans this autumn, according to doctors with Johns Hopkins Medicine.

    "Colds, flus and other respiratory illnesses are more common in colder months," the university's healthcare website reads. "People are indoors more often, allowing viruses to pass more easily from one person to another. And the cold, dry air may weaken resistance."

    These everyday illnesses are most prevalent in the Buckeye State from October to May, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Flu shots and COVID-19 boosters are now available.

    Failing to take preventative measures might lead to a nasty infection that could linger for several months.

    More: 'A fight every day': Mansfield man goes from COVID-19, to coma, to learning to walk again

    What can you get sick with?

    Feeling a cold coming on? What's the difference between a cold and the flu? Or is it COVID-19?

    If you're feeling sick, there's a good chance it's the common cold, influenza, COVID-19, RSV (respiratory syncytial virus), acute bronchitis, pneumonia, or whooping cough.

    The first six of those are all caused by viruses. Whooping cough is from bacteria.

    Patients with severe conditions of any of them should consult their primary care physician .

    What are the best rated hospitals near me?

    Johns Hopkins doctors have written the following "How I feel" guide for anyone wondering what illness their symptoms might match:

    Common Cold: "Yucky. You probably have a runny nose, scratchy throat, low-grade fever, fatigue, chills and aches. And you probably are sneezing and coughing."

    Flu: "Terrible. You’re exhausted, you have a fever, your body aches, you’re sneezing and coughing, your throat is sore and you have a headache. You also might vomit or have diarrhea."

    COVID-19: "It depends. While some people with COVID have few or no symptoms, others have a sore throat, congestion or runny nose and fever or chills. You may lose your sense of smell or taste, experience shortness of breath or body aches. Upset stomach, diarrhea or vomiting are also possible."

    RSV: "Your child will feel like they have a cold. They may experience a runny nose, coughing, sneezing, wheezing, a decreased appetite and low fever."

    Acute Bronchitis: "Like you can’t stop coughing. You probably started with a dry cough that soon became mucus-producing. You may also have aches and pains, chills, headache, runny nose, sore throat, shortness of breath, watery eyes and wheezing."

    Pneumonia: "Symptom severity ranges from mild to life-threatening and can include confusion, fever, a cough that produces mucus, heavy sweating, shaking chills, lack of appetite, rapid breathing and pulse, shortness of breath that gets worse with activity, and stabbing pain in the chest that’s worse with coughing or deep breathing."

    Whooping Cough: "It starts like a common cold, and progresses to include coughing spells that end with a whooping sound as you gulp for air. Other symptoms include fever, sneezing, runny nose and watery eyes."

    What can I do to avoid getting sick?

    Hygiene and common-sense health practices are free and accessible to everyone.

    The CDC states that "good health habits like covering your cough and washing your hands often can help stop the spread of germs and prevent respiratory illnesses like the flu."

    The easiest trick is to avoid close contact with people who are ill. Sick folks should in turn keep themselves distant from others to protect them from infection — stay home from work and school until fully recovered.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j568c_0w8mj4aM00

    "Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing," the CDC website urges. "It may prevent those around you from getting sick."

    More: How effective is the flu shot this year? New report reveals 'disappointing' data

    Everyone should wash their hands frequently to eliminate germs. When soap and water are not available, an alcohol-based hand rub will help. Remember that germs will infect a person after they come into contact with a contaminated object, then touch their eyes, nose, or mouth.

    "Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces at home, work or school, especially when someone is ill," the CDC says. "Get plenty of sleep, be physically active, manage your stress, drink plenty of fluids and eat nutritious food."

    ztuggle@gannett.com

    419-564-3508

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 'Common in colder months': Protect yourself from sicknesses that infect people each winter

