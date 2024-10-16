Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Lexington Village Council appoints Kearns to replace Gongwer as president

    By Mark Caudill, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    LEXINGTON — Adam Gongwer made his mark as a village councilman.

    At 23, he was the youngest-ever member of Lexington Village Council . In all, he served 10 years during three stints.

    He may have left for good this time, turning in his resignation last week since he is now the safety service director for the city of Ontario.

    "We'll miss him, but he's going to do a great job for them," Lexington Mayor Bob Jarvis said. "I'm sure the residents of Ontario will come to appreciate the good things he does, just like we do in Lexington."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mgM3h_0w8mj2ou00

    Gongwer, a member of village council since 2014, was the council president. At Monday's meeting, rescheduled from last week because council didn't have a quorum, members accepted his resignation and appointed Wynn Kearns as president. Kearns has been a council member for more than 20 years.

    Anyone interested in being a member of Lexington council should drop off a resume or letter of interest at village hall, 44 W. Main St. Council has 30 days from Gongwer's resignation to appoint his replacement.

    "I stayed as long as I possibly could," Gongwer said, noting his family moved to Ontario last weekend.

    As a child, his family moved to Lexington when Gongwer was 5. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1991.

    He was first appointed to village council in 1996. While Gongwer did not win re-election when his term was up, he did win a seat two years later.

    He ended up having to give up his post because his job at the Ontario Police Department conflicted with council meetings.

    Gongwer returned in 2014.

    "We were very fortunate to have Adam on council. He knows a lot about the village," Jarvis said.

    Gongwer said he focused on increasing wages for village employees, both to retain good workers and attract talented new ones.

    "There's a lot of competition out there," he said.

    Gongwer also helped in recruiting for the police department.

    He knows a lot about law enforcement. In all, Gongwer served 15½ years with Ontario police, including 10 years as the school resource officer. He also served as part-time zoning inspector for 1½ years.

    Gongwer was named as Ontario's safety service director in late August.

    "All of the things that I've done checked the boxes that the mayor wanted to check off," he said.

    Gongwer, who also has worked as a realtor, said his new job is going well.

    "They haven't changed the door lock on me," he said.

    mcaudill@gannett.com

    419-521-7219

    X: @MarkCau32059251

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Lexington Village Council appoints Kearns to replace Gongwer as president

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    This Small Town In Ohio Will Transport You Straight To A Different Time
    familydestinationsguide.com3 days ago
    Sean Combs is now in a Special Housing Unit like Red Onion State Prison in Wise County, Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks27 days ago
    Traffic Stop Leads to Drug Arrest for Man and Woman in Prentiss County
    Mississippi News Group1 day ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt13 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria27 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post28 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Beyond thoughts and prayers: Counselors step up to help a Georgia community after deadly school shooting
    The Current GA29 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Shenandoah man charged in theft of dirtbike
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel19 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz23 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post14 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz12 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today14 days ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile29 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post23 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz17 hours ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today7 days ago
    Migrant gangs at Aurora properties: CBZ Management tells its side
    David Heitz4 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Major retailers prepare for potential food shortages – Inland Empire may step in to fill the gap
    The HD Post15 days ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz27 days ago
    If Elected Again, Donald Trump Will Use the Military as an All-Powerful Tool to Deploy on U.S. Soil
    Bucks County Beacon4 days ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson9 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz15 days ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King28 days ago
    In many cases, liver cancer is preventable; here are steps you can take to reduce the risk
    Northern Kentucky Tribune17 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy