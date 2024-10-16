Lexington Village Council appoints Kearns to replace Gongwer as president

LEXINGTON — Adam Gongwer made his mark as a village councilman.

At 23, he was the youngest-ever member of Lexington Village Council . In all, he served 10 years during three stints.

He may have left for good this time, turning in his resignation last week since he is now the safety service director for the city of Ontario.

"We'll miss him, but he's going to do a great job for them," Lexington Mayor Bob Jarvis said. "I'm sure the residents of Ontario will come to appreciate the good things he does, just like we do in Lexington."

Gongwer, a member of village council since 2014, was the council president. At Monday's meeting, rescheduled from last week because council didn't have a quorum, members accepted his resignation and appointed Wynn Kearns as president. Kearns has been a council member for more than 20 years.

Anyone interested in being a member of Lexington council should drop off a resume or letter of interest at village hall, 44 W. Main St. Council has 30 days from Gongwer's resignation to appoint his replacement.

"I stayed as long as I possibly could," Gongwer said, noting his family moved to Ontario last weekend.

As a child, his family moved to Lexington when Gongwer was 5. He graduated from Lexington High School in 1991.

He was first appointed to village council in 1996. While Gongwer did not win re-election when his term was up, he did win a seat two years later.

He ended up having to give up his post because his job at the Ontario Police Department conflicted with council meetings.

Gongwer returned in 2014.

"We were very fortunate to have Adam on council. He knows a lot about the village," Jarvis said.

Gongwer said he focused on increasing wages for village employees, both to retain good workers and attract talented new ones.

"There's a lot of competition out there," he said.

Gongwer also helped in recruiting for the police department.

He knows a lot about law enforcement. In all, Gongwer served 15½ years with Ontario police, including 10 years as the school resource officer. He also served as part-time zoning inspector for 1½ years.

Gongwer was named as Ontario's safety service director in late August.

"All of the things that I've done checked the boxes that the mayor wanted to check off," he said.

Gongwer, who also has worked as a realtor, said his new job is going well.

"They haven't changed the door lock on me," he said.

