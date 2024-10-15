Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Halloween Treasure Hunt at The Ontario Center (formerly Richland Mall) offers a $500 coin

    By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    ONTARIO ―A brand new Halloween event invites families on a quest that could lead to $500.

    Sluss Realty's Halloween Treasure Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Ontario Center - formerly known as the Richland Mall.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1swGcy_0w7Hjm9d00

    The hunt that will include clues that will take families all over the mall, ultimately leading to a treasure chest filled with coins - one valued at $500.

    There will also be a petting zoo, with alpaca, a pony, donkey, rabbits, ducks, chicks and pygmy goats. Families will also enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, bounce houses and even a 6-foot pirate ship for finishers to take pictures with, according to Jami-Kinton Sluss, marketing director at Sluss Realty.

    There will be a trick-or-treat walk through, a coloring contest and the first 100 kids to arrive will receive a Halloween TY Beanie.

    "We've held Easter egg hunts, a Christmas event and just finished hosting our second annual Ontario Kids Festival. We thought it would be a blast to now host a Halloween event," said Jami Kinton-Sluss. "We are also really excited to hold this at The Ontario Center, which is having an amazing re-growth and we're appreciative to be a part of this."

    Sponsors include It Takes Heart Ohio/YWCA and The Ontario Center.

    For more event details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1535104703770496/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D or email jsluss@slussrealty.com or call 419-529-3047 and ask for Jami Kinton-Sluss.

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Halloween Treasure Hunt at The Ontario Center (formerly Richland Mall) offers a $500 coin

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Ricky Chowmein 2.0
    1d ago
    Those people are robots
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    Kentucky mom shot two sons in head before claiming she was 'manipulated to kill through Facebook'
    themirror.com1 day ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post13 days ago
    Inmate Who Escaped Custody Earlier This Month Found Dead in MDOC Custody
    Mississippi News Group15 days ago
    Great Shakeout is Tomorrow October 17
    Alameda Post14 hours ago
    Two more allege Boys’ School abuse, including bean-bag shooting
    WyoFile28 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel8 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post22 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Elk Fire burns 6 buildings near Dayton as residents fight to save homes
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt12 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    Border Patrol’s refusal to rescue an injured man by cutting the wall shows a larger “cultural problem,” former CBP commissioner says
    Arizona Luminaria26 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    Report says 7 California cities make the top 10 for most expensive to cool home in America
    The HD Post27 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama28 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida19 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    2 Family Friendly Festivals on Saturday With 1 Just for Kids
    Maria Shimizu Christensen11 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy