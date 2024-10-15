ONTARIO ―A brand new Halloween event invites families on a quest that could lead to $500.

Sluss Realty's Halloween Treasure Hunt will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Oct. 26 at The Ontario Center - formerly known as the Richland Mall.

The hunt that will include clues that will take families all over the mall, ultimately leading to a treasure chest filled with coins - one valued at $500.

There will also be a petting zoo, with alpaca, a pony, donkey, rabbits, ducks, chicks and pygmy goats. Families will also enjoy an inflatable obstacle course, bounce houses and even a 6-foot pirate ship for finishers to take pictures with, according to Jami-Kinton Sluss, marketing director at Sluss Realty.

There will be a trick-or-treat walk through, a coloring contest and the first 100 kids to arrive will receive a Halloween TY Beanie.

"We've held Easter egg hunts, a Christmas event and just finished hosting our second annual Ontario Kids Festival. We thought it would be a blast to now host a Halloween event," said Jami Kinton-Sluss. "We are also really excited to hold this at The Ontario Center, which is having an amazing re-growth and we're appreciative to be a part of this."

Sponsors include It Takes Heart Ohio/YWCA and The Ontario Center.

For more event details, go to https://www.facebook.com/events/1535104703770496/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[]%7D or email jsluss@slussrealty.com or call 419-529-3047 and ask for Jami Kinton-Sluss.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Halloween Treasure Hunt at The Ontario Center (formerly Richland Mall) offers a $500 coin