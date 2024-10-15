Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Benefit for much-loved Tommy Barnes, local DJ and friend to musicians, set for Oct. 27

    By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    DJ Tommy Barnes is getting a little help from his friends.

    Area bands have organized a benefit Oct. 27 at AMVETS Post 26 for Barnes, who recently received a kidney donated by his son.

    The Rock Local First Benefit Concert will be 2-9 p.m. at 1100 W. Fourth St., with a suggested donation of $20, according to Brad Williams of the band Oolong Gurus.

    'Definitely an inspiration': Lucas' Iceman earns 150th victory while on kidney transplant list

    "Many people know Tommy Barnes as a DJ on various radio stations throughout north central Ohio, the Final Friday Concerts at the Brickyard in downtown Mansfield, or through his Sunday night radio show, 'Rock Local First,' on Mix 106.1 WVNO," Brad Williams, a member of Oolong Gurus, said.

    "He is a friend to many. On Aug. 23, Tommy received a new kidney thanks to his son, Tyler, who tested as a perfect match," he said. "This process has been a 10-year journey for Tommy, and not an easy one. Both father and son are now recovering at home."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QLjNL_0w7H2Z3S00

    "Tommy and (his wife) Julie are both realizing the cost of the many anti-rejection medications (he must take for life) as a financial concern. Tommy will also need to travel to multiple, weekly appointments, to and from Columbus, over the next year as his body adjusts to a new kidney," Williams added. "With medical bills coming in and the many doctor appointments in Tommy's future, we are hoping to help offset some of their medical expenses or to help to provide gas money to help with these appointments."

    Richelle Kemper from Mix 106 radio has started a GoFund Me campaign to help Tommy with some of his expenses that are not covered under insurance.

    "It did not appear that the funding goal was going to be reached, so John Schnabel from the band Six Miles to Nellie reached out to me and asked if there was something we could do to help Richelle reach the goal of 5000 for Tom and Julie," Williams said.

    As a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 26, Williams said he reached out to AMVETS to secure a location for a benefit concert , Williams said.

    "We then began contacting all the bands and musicians we could think of that have been helped by Tommy and his work in the local music scene," Williams said.  "We have had more musical acts reach out to support Tommy that we have time to fit on the schedule."

    The concert has been organized by the joint efforts of the bands, the Oolong Gurus and Six Miles to Nellie. Besides those groups there will be performances by Jimi Vincent, Jody Odem Jr., Roger Robin Dean and Dennis, Frank Medley, Jai Merina, Bound by Love, Taylor Schlupp, Tiad, and Van Waylon.

    Food trucks will be on site throughout the event.

    lwhitmir@gannett.com

    419-521-7223

    X: @lwhitmir

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Benefit for much-loved Tommy Barnes, local DJ and friend to musicians, set for Oct. 27

    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Andrew Alt
    1d ago
    light at the end of the tunnel, God is good!
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato6 days ago
    This Small Town In Ohio Will Transport You Straight To A Different Time
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Diddy’s Mother Told Him His Father Died in an Automobile Accident, But He Found Out the Truth
    Kristen Brady1 day ago
    It's Time for the Largest "Supermoon" of the Year: Don't Miss the Hunter's Moon!
    SunTimes ☀️ Jami Lynn2 days ago
    Feast on Crab at the Dungeness Crab Festival This Weekend
    Maria Shimizu Christensen7 days ago
    Earth Will Have a "Second Moon" for 57 Days: What does this mean?
    M Henderson12 days ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato23 hours ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King19 days ago
    The Alleged Secret Gay Life of Barbara Stanwyck & Robert Taylor: A Look Back at Their Complex Union
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson8 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile16 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune27 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today13 days ago
    Connection Between Clutter Anxiety, and Depression
    Declutterbuzz1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    'Bionic Woman' Star Lindsay Wagner Was Inspired by Actress Anne Bancroft in 'The Miracle Worker'
    Herbie J Pilato22 days ago
    Another fire forces evacuations, closes highway near Togwotee Pass
    WyoFile17 days ago
    Movie review: ‘The Outrun’ runs away with the title of 2024’s hidden gem
    The Lantern12 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt6 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama29 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz9 days ago
    Sonja Morgan To Perform At The Cascade Lounge At Agua Caliente Casino Palm Springs
    Palm Springs Tribune8 days ago
    “Please, Sir, Can I Have Some Smores?”
    Alameda Post18 days ago
    ADHD Friendly Decluttering and Organizing Tips
    Declutterbuzz15 hours ago
    Opinion: How homelessness made me a criminal in Denver
    David Heitz26 days ago
    SUV Homicide: Slain Driver Found in Arlington Parking Lot
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt2 days ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney13 days ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney2 days ago
    Braves Trade Idea Sends Orlando Arcia for 2-Time All-Star
    ATL Braves Country1 day ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney27 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy