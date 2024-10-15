Benefit for much-loved Tommy Barnes, local DJ and friend to musicians, set for Oct. 27

DJ Tommy Barnes is getting a little help from his friends.

Area bands have organized a benefit Oct. 27 at AMVETS Post 26 for Barnes, who recently received a kidney donated by his son.

The Rock Local First Benefit Concert will be 2-9 p.m. at 1100 W. Fourth St., with a suggested donation of $20, according to Brad Williams of the band Oolong Gurus.

"Many people know Tommy Barnes as a DJ on various radio stations throughout north central Ohio, the Final Friday Concerts at the Brickyard in downtown Mansfield, or through his Sunday night radio show, 'Rock Local First,' on Mix 106.1 WVNO," Brad Williams, a member of Oolong Gurus, said.

"He is a friend to many. On Aug. 23, Tommy received a new kidney thanks to his son, Tyler, who tested as a perfect match," he said. "This process has been a 10-year journey for Tommy, and not an easy one. Both father and son are now recovering at home."

"Tommy and (his wife) Julie are both realizing the cost of the many anti-rejection medications (he must take for life) as a financial concern. Tommy will also need to travel to multiple, weekly appointments, to and from Columbus, over the next year as his body adjusts to a new kidney," Williams added. "With medical bills coming in and the many doctor appointments in Tommy's future, we are hoping to help offset some of their medical expenses or to help to provide gas money to help with these appointments."

Richelle Kemper from Mix 106 radio has started a GoFund Me campaign to help Tommy with some of his expenses that are not covered under insurance.

"It did not appear that the funding goal was going to be reached, so John Schnabel from the band Six Miles to Nellie reached out to me and asked if there was something we could do to help Richelle reach the goal of 5000 for Tom and Julie," Williams said.

As a lifetime member of the AMVETS Post 26, Williams said he reached out to AMVETS to secure a location for a benefit concert , Williams said.

"We then began contacting all the bands and musicians we could think of that have been helped by Tommy and his work in the local music scene," Williams said. "We have had more musical acts reach out to support Tommy that we have time to fit on the schedule."

The concert has been organized by the joint efforts of the bands, the Oolong Gurus and Six Miles to Nellie. Besides those groups there will be performances by Jimi Vincent, Jody Odem Jr., Roger Robin Dean and Dennis, Frank Medley, Jai Merina, Bound by Love, Taylor Schlupp, Tiad, and Van Waylon.

Food trucks will be on site throughout the event.

