'A fight every day': Mansfield man goes from COVID-19, to coma, to learning to walk again

Jason Mullins still cannot feel or control most of his left leg.

"The whole foot is dead," the 48-year-old explained. "If I don't have anything on, you can hear my bare foot slap against the floor."

The last time Mullins could step normally was three years ago when he walked into OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital for what seemed like a routine COVID-19 treatment.

But then, before realizing the seriousness of his condition, he woke up to discover several weeks had passed.

"It was a nightmare," Mullins recalled. "I couldn't do anything. Nothing. I was totally from straight walking, to nothing. I was just put aback. I was thinking: 'What did I do? Why? Why is this happening to me?'"

'I got a staph infection in my lung'

The Mansfield man wasn't even the most sick in his family when he, his wife and his two children all came down with COVID-19 in October of 2021.

"I had the body aches," Mullins said. "It didn't affect me too much."

His son, though, was having trouble breathing, so all four decided to visit the hospital for an examination.

A nurse told Mullins his oxygen levels were low, so he agreed to wear a breathing mask and receive an infusion, an intravenous dose of man-made antibodies.

"I got a staph infection in my lung from that," Mullins said. "That caused blood clots."

A few days later, the man's legs became dotted with strange bumps.

"When I tried to use the restroom, I was shaking so bad I couldn't stand up," Mullins said. "My wife took me to the ER."

He stayed in the intensive care unit nearly a month, most of it breathing through a mask.

'My internal organs were shutting down'

By Thanksgiving, he wanted to go home. The medical staff agreed to his release.

"It was good to be with my family and stuff," Mullins said.

The day after Thanksgiving, he woke up in the middle of the night. He couldn't get comfortable. His chest was tight.

He decided to take himself to the living room where he could sit up for a while with his tank of oxygen. He ended up sitting there all day. He told everyone he was just tired from being in the hospital.

After dinner, his conditioned had worsened to a point that his skin was turning gray. Hix oxygen levels were only 30%.

"They rushed me to the emergency room," Mullins said. "They vented me."

He ate popsicles for a few days in the hospital, but never improved. His fever climbed to 105. Medical staff attached a colostomy bag. Every update was worse than the last.

"They hit the blue code," Mullins said. "My internal organs were shutting down. I was basically dying."

His coma lasted nearly the entire month of December

He doesn't remember the worst parts, because he slipped into a coma. He was never aware that he was going unconscious.

"I had dreams that were like daylong dreams of what I thought was real, but it really wasn't," Mullins said. "I have been a Christian all my life, so my dreams got really low, and then they got really high at the time I think I was getting ready to pass."

At some point, he looked at his hands and was shocked at how thin they had become — he had no idea it had been a month since he had last eaten solid food.

"The first actual realization that I had was New Year's Eve," Mullins said. "The nurse came in and asked me if I wanted to watch the ball drop."

He couldn't figure out what she was referencing, so he turned down her offer. After a moment, he asked her what she was talking about.

"She was like: "It's New Year's Eve today.'"

That's when he realized he had missed the Christmas season entirely.

"I love Christmas," Mullins said. "Oh man, I was mad."

The anger turned to frustration as he realized there was little he could do.

"I couldn't hold a toothbrush because my hand would shake and drop it," Mullins said. "I couldn't hold a fork. I couldn't feed myself."

'It was a fight every day'

Back when Mullins was a youngster on the streets of Mansfield, he took pride in his toughness.

"I love fighting," he said. "I would fight anybody, anywhere. That's just how I was born."

He went on to win an amateur title in kickboxing before retiring. But even though he wasn't competing in the ring, that never meant he was no longer a fighter.

"There was nothing better than fighting," Mullins said. "It's the best thing in the world."

He kept that mentality, even while living in the hospital with a colostomy bag strapped to his side and his legs floppy and useless.

"I knew how deep to take myself," Mullins said. "I pulled through the trenches."

He learned to walk again, one painful workout at a time.

"I heard somebody say I had to walk 150 steps before they'd let me leave rehab," Mullins said. "Well, I wanted them 150 steps and I wanted it bad."

He was finally back in the ring, this time for the championship of a lifetime.

"I was here for five months," he said. "It was a fight every day."

'It doesn't take long for people to get debilitated'

Many patients who find themselves medically impaired are completely surprised by the situation, according to Dr. Angela Stillwagon, D.O., medical director of the rehabilitation floor at OhioHealth Mansfield Hospital.

"In general, it doesn't take long for people to get debilitated," Stillwagon said. "They were driving and taking care of themselves and then some event happens."

Like Mullins, rehab patients tend to spend time on a medical floor while a primary ailment is treated. Then, once they're stable, they are moved to rehab.

"Our focus up here is to get them moving and mobilizing them," Stillwagon said.

They do therapy 3 hours each day, 5 days a week. Some of the exercises can be hard, but they all are designed to get a patient back to the point where they can live on their own and care for themselves.

"Our average stay up here is typically 10 to 14 days," Stillwagon said. "Probably 98% of our patients still need therapies when they leave here."

'The compassion of the nurses and doctors'

By the spring of 2022, Mullins could finally use his legs again. At least, mostly. He couldn't run and he certainly wasn't ready to challenge anyone to a kickboxing match, but he could walk on his own.

"I thought being normal was going back to work," Mullins said. "It's not. Just walking, that's my normal."

The day he was finally ready to leave, staff from around the hospital gathered to watch their patient-turned-friend walk out of his room and down the hall.

"Everybody was crying," Mullins said. "I couldn't even count how many people were in the hallway."

The fight didn't end when he went home. He keeps working his feet and legs, hoping that someday his full function might return. Even if it doesn't he says he thankful for the medical staff who helped him rehab from the lowest point of his life.

"There's so many small stories I can tell you about the kindness of the people in this place," Mullins said. "The compassion of the nurses and doctors that go out of their way to make your day better."

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 'A fight every day': Mansfield man goes from COVID-19, to coma, to learning to walk again