    • Mansfield News Journal

    'We do have maintenance': Galion City Schools seeks 5-mill permanent improvement levy

    By Zach Tuggle, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    Galion's school buildings are starting to show their age.

    That's why the district is asking voters this autumn to approve a new property tax that will fund an extensive maintenance schedule, according to Heath Watkins, a member of the levy committee for Galion City Schools.

    The new levy would come at a rate of 5 mills for every $1 of taxable land value, which would cost property owners $175 for each $100,000 of the county auditor's appraised value of a property, according to a sample ballot.

    The county auditor estimates the tax would collect $1,025,000, annually.

    If passed, the new levy would start in 2024 and would first be collected in 2025.

    The tax is proposed as a continuing levy, meaning it would exist until either repealed or replaced by voters.

    Things need to get done

    Galion property owners presently pay two other school taxes: one for to pay off the new school building and another to fund the district's expenses.

    "Right now, Galion City Schools do not have a permanent improvements levy on the books," Watkins said.

    Voters passed the city's construction levy of 6.84 mills in 2003. That levy was for 28 years and was designed to raise $20 million.

    "When we built the new school buildings, there just simply wasn't a lot of maintenance," Watkins said. "But that's been a while now, so we do have maintenance on the buildings."

    The other levy on the books is a 7.73-mill levy that voters most recently renewed in 2020 for five years. That levy was for current expenses, such as salaries and operational costs.

    "There was no new money there," Watkins said. "It was basically just allowing the schools to keep their money."

    'We were very fortunate with the new buildings'

    A fact sheet on the district's website states that more than 90% of the school districts in Ohio have a permanent improvement levy on the books.

    Those funds, the website explains, "cannot be used for salaries, benefits, or the school district's day-to-day operations, including curriculum."

    Permanent improvement moneys are designed for items with life spans greater than five years, such as school buses, roofs and parking lot repair, boilers, safety upgrades, classroom furniture, technology upgrades and improvements.

    The maintenance list keeps growing for Galion City Schools.

    Of the district's 18 school buses, 11 are reaching the end of their lifespans.

    "It's gone beyond maintenance," Watkins said. "We need to replace them."

    Then, there's the leak in the middle school roof that gets a little bigger each day.

    "It's around an $80,000 fix," Watkins said. "In my mind the worst case scenario is if this doesn't get fixed, then the other roofs that are the same age begin to start leaking stuff, we will have buckets in the hallways."

    As the new building ages, repair bills are expected to increase.

    "We were very fortunate with the new buildings. There wasn't a lot of maintenance," Watkins said. "But now? Just like building a new home, the maintenance is starting to come to fruition. I think that this levy was designed to try to purposely not go after any more money than what’s needed."

    ztuggle@gannett.com

    419-564-3508

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: 'We do have maintenance': Galion City Schools seeks 5-mill permanent improvement levy

