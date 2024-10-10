Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    Week 8 Football Picks: Keeping it under 10 losses is goal for NJ's Jake Furr

    By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    MANSFIELD — Keep it under 10 losses.

    That is my goal for the last three weeks of the season. After going 7-1 last week in my picks, misfiring on Madison over New Philadelphia, my overall record is now 47-8 and the only thing I want to do is keep it under 10 losses for the regular season.

    That is going to be easier said than done because there are some very tough games ahead, especially in Week 8. Let's check out the games and see if I can accomplish my goal or not.

    Shelby (7-0, 4-0) at Clear Fork (2-5, 1-3)

    Clear Fork found a way to win last week, holding Marion Harding to just four rushing yards. Shelby's Brayden DeVito had seven touchdowns in a win over River Valley. The Colts have been playing much, much better of late, but boy, these Shelby Whippets are something else. That defense has stepped up its game picking off River Valley three times last week. I think Shelby is destined for a Week 9 matchup with Ontario for all the marbles.

    Pick: Shelby.

    Lexington (4-3, 3-0) at New Philadelphia (4-3, 2-2)

    See what I mean by tough picks? New Philly has a pretty darn good defense and the offense came alive last week in a 35-21 win over Madison. Lexington is playing with a hot hand behind quarterback Joe Caudill, who is proving why he is getting Division I attention. I think the Minutemen know what is at stake the rest of the way in the Ohio Cardinal Conference title hunt, tied with Ashland atop the standings. This is a must-win and I think they get it done.

    Pick: Lexington.

    North Central (2-5) at Lucas (3-4)

    The Cubs have had a tough offensive stretch in the last two games with just six total points. North Central has two wins but they came against teams with a combined 1-10 record. In the five losses, the Eagles have just 14 total points. Lucas is the No. 16 seed in Region 25 so the urgency is at an all-time high to get a little bit of comfort in the playoff picture. Normally, I pick against the Cubs to give them a little motivation heading into Friday night, but that hasn't helped the last two weeks. So, I am going to try and change things up.

    Pick: Lucas.

    Dover (5-2) at Madison (1-6)

    This will be a preview of things to come when Dover joins the Ohio Cardinal Conference for the 2026 season. Madison took a tiny step back last week in a loss to New Philadelphia, but the Rams did fight to make it close in the end. Dover seems to be on a different level and looks like it would compete for an OCC championship if the Tornadoes were in the league this year. Their two losses came against teams a combined 14-0, including a four-point loss to Indian Valley.

    Pick: Dover.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oP4Dk_0w1O7Cov00

    Marion Harding (1-6, 0-4) at Ontario (7-0, 4-0)

    As impossible as it seems, Bodpegn Miller has never been better than he has the last two weeks. In that span, Miller has 441 passing yards, 393 rushing yards, six rushing touchdowns and three passing scores. He punts, he plays defense and he handles kickoffs that regularly find the end zone for touchbacks. The kid is amazing and I don't think Marion Harding will have an answer for him.

    Pick: Ontario.

    New London (2-5, 0-4) at Plymouth (1-6, 0-4)

    Plymouth has just 13 points against Firelands Conference opponents this season. New London has 12. Plymouth has allowed 123 points to Firelands Conference opponents this season. New London has allowed 226. If we are looking purely at numbers here, this one is Plymouth's to win. Crestview beat NL 67-0 and Plymouth 34-0. Plymouth lost to St. Paul 34-0 and NL lost to the Flyers 55-0. I gotta go with the digits.

    Pick: Plymouth.

    Wooster (1-6, 0-4) at Mansfield Senior (1-6, 1-3)

    Boy, at the beginning of the year, I really didn't think I was going to have to put much thought into this pick. I would have chosen Mansfield Senior all the way, but injuries and inconsistent offensive play have me worried. Wooster isn't having a great year, but the Generals are scoring 20.3 points per game. Mansfield Senior is averaging just 9.1, including nine total points over the last two weeks. To make matters worse, the Tygers haven't scored an offensive touchdown at home since Week 1 and have just 20 points at Arlin Field all year. As much as I listened to the numbers with the Plymouth pick, I am ignoring them with this one. I feel like the Tygers have some momentum moving with freshman Sean Sey Tanner at QB. If he starts, I think the TYs come away with a victory.

    Pick: Mansfield Senior.

    Crestview (3-4, 3-1) at St. Paul (3-4, 3-1), Saturday

    This is a big one for both teams, who sit one game back of Monroeville in the Firelands Conference standings and need to win out in order to have a chance. St. Paul controls its destiny with a Week 10 matchup against the Eagles while Crestview needs to beat St. Paul and hope the Flyers beat Monroeville. I love the way Crestview has run the ball in the last three weeks with 21 rushing touchdowns in three victories. St. Paul runs it well, too, but the Cougars seem to be playing with a little more momentum right now.

    Pick: Crestview.

    jfurr@gannett.com

    740-244-9934

    X: @JakeFurr11

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Week 8 Football Picks: Keeping it under 10 losses is goal for NJ's Jake Furr

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Veteran Jacksonville police officer charged with kidnapping, stalking woman
    Jacksonville Today28 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel4 days ago
    Nearly a year ago: Officials identified two of three Lake Lewisville drowning victims
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt22 days ago
    Aurora closes pallet community for homeless, slashing shelter space
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Arlington Crash: Man Dead, Woman Critical
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt27 days ago
    Festivals & Events Happening this Weekend: October 9, 10, 11, 12, 13
    M Henderson4 days ago
    Golden Corral in Florida Closed Again Following State Inspection – Second Time This Year
    Akeena4 days ago
    Lake Lewisville Recovery: 20-year-old's Body Found
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Firework is a Brave Boy
    Alameda Post21 days ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile10 days ago
    Vision screenings for driver’s license renewals will be required in ’25 to enhance driver safety
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz6 hours ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker10 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz18 days ago
    In Memory of 'The Jeffersons' Actor Paul Benedict ('Mr. Bentley'): 16 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato12 days ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz10 days ago
    Military Termination: Col. David Alexander Commander of Army's Bomb Disposal School Quietly Fired
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily8 hours ago
    Meet Oliver: The Tiny Puppy With An Enormous Personality
    Dianna Carney9 days ago
    Meet The Sweet Little Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney23 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today9 days ago
    Yearly ‘Antler Alert’ reminds Kentuckians to drive safely and watch for deer
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    This Popular Restaurant in Illinois claims to have the best Chicken Tenders in the world
    Chicago Food King15 days ago
    Man charged, accused of robbing Ashland Turkey Hill store
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 days ago
    Higher penalties for prolonged suffering of snowmobile-battered wildlife clears committee
    WyoFile11 days ago
    This Gentle Giant Was Surrendered After Owner "No Longer Had Use For Him"
    Camilo Díaz7 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA9 days ago
    Nassau County orders evacuations as projected storm surge rises
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    Ranchers drive cattle through Elk Fire to safety
    WyoFile5 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy