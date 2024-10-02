Open in App
    Cygnus Home Service, frozen food home delivery business, closing in Galion

    By Lou Whitmire, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pJgq9_0vrHIMas00

    GALION ― An iconic frozen food home delivery service is ending operations after seven decades.

    Cygnus Home Service LLC, doing business as Yelloh, and formerly as Schwan's, is closing seven facilities in Ohio, including its facility at 1341 Freese Works Place in Galion.

    More: Which Ohio companies have announced layoffs or closings?

    Cygnus is undergoing layoffs nationwide and 92 positions in Ohio are being eliminated, including 11 positions in Galion, according to a filing through the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act.

    Six other facilities that are closing in Ohio are in Byesville, Hartsville, Hillsboro, Napolean, Toledo and Troy, according to Dana Panucci, the company's senior director of human resources in the WARN Act information written to Breeyn Handberg, Rapid Response Program administrator at Ohio Department of Job & Family Services in Columbus.

    The layoffs are permanent, according to the WARN notice.

    According to JFS, the jobs being eliminated at the Galion location include one area manager, one material handler, seven route sales representatives, one route sale rep trainee and one senior material handler.

    None of these positions are union postings and there are no applicable bumping rights. Each employee will be paid through Nov. 22 and remain on the company's benefits plan, consistent with the WARN Act requirements, the notice on the state website said.

    Positions being eliminated in Ohio include 10 in Byesville; 20 in Hartsville; one in Hilliard; eight in Hillsboro; five in Lima; eight in Napoleon; one in Racine; 13 in Toledo, and 15 in Troy.

    No one at the Galion facility could be reached for comment Tuesday.

    Galion Mayor Thomas O'Leary was not available for comment and is out of the office this week.

    lwhitmir@gannett.com

    419-521-7223

    X: @lwhitmir

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: Cygnus Home Service, frozen food home delivery business, closing in Galion

