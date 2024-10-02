Ontario Warriors back on top of Richland County Football Power Poll after dominant week

MANSFIELD — The Top 2 teams in the Richland County Football Power Poll just keep trading places.

And two other teams are making strong pushes in the second half of the season for a Top 3 spot. Let's run down how this week's poll shook out as we put a cap on Week 6 and get ready for Week 7.

9. Plymouth (1-5, 0-3)

The Big Red fell to 1-5 with a 20-13 loss to Mapleton last week in a game where they showed tremendous fight. They got down 20-0 before clawing back to make it a one-score game late but just ran out of time. Ethan Keefe had a 15-yard touchdown run and Kaden Caughenbaugh returned a fumble for a score. Keefe finished with 86 yards rushing on 19 carries. There is a lot to be said about how Plymouth battled back late after getting shutout in their previous two Firelands Conference games. The Big Red hosts Crestview this week in another tough one.

8. Mansfield Senior (1-5, 1-2)

The Tygers dropped a game to Lexington for the first time since 2018 last week in a 19-6 loss where their only points came from a defensive touchdown as time expired. The offensive struggles continued as the Tygers had just 111 yards of total offense with 56 rushing yards and 55 passing. They turned it over twice and had 14 penalties for 134 yards. The loss clinched at least a .500 season and they will have to win out to finish 5-5 and maybe make the playoffs. That is easier said that done with a trip to undefeated Ashland on Friday night.

7. Clear Fork (1-5, 0-3)

The Colts continue to be one of the best one-win teams we have in Richland County after taking Pleasant into overtime in a 17-10 loss. Offensively, the Colts played well with 218 yards of offense behind 104 passing yards from Marcus Hoeflich and 55 rushing yards from Porter Schmidt who scored the lone touchdown. Defensively, the Colts were sensational with 141 yards of total offense and holding the Spartans to just 47 yards on the ground. There is a lot to like about this Colts team and with a trip to Marion Harding on Friday night, it might be able to start building some momentum as they try to reach a .500 record by the end of the season.

6. Madison (1-5, 1-2)

Speaking of great one-win teams. The Rams took undefeated Ashland into triple overtime last week but came up just short 33-27. Cam Kuhn threw for 115 yards on 10-of-24 completions while Jakarri Favers had 90 yards rushing and three touchdowns and Kaleb Gordon added 80 yards and a score. Owen Wigton had a big game with eight catches for 89 yards but the Rams' upset bid came up just a big short. Still, that should put the rest of the league on notice that the Rams aren't going to just lay down when the going gets tough. A trip to New Philadelphia on Friday night could bring home a much-needed victory which will work wonders for the rest of the season.

5. Lucas (3-3)

The Cubs took a tough 35-0 loss to Tiffin Calvert last week in a Saturday night game. It was the first time the Cubs failed to put up points since Week 6 of the 2021 season, the first running-clock loss since Week 5 of the 2020 season in a 37-7 loss to Shelby and the largest deficit since falling to Danville 41-0 in Week 9 of the 2015 season. Yet, the loss shouldn't be blown out of proportion. Calvert is a really, really good football team and playing on a Saturday is just kind of weird. The Cubs should bounce back this week at home against Amanda-Clearcreek.

4. Crestview (2-4, 2-1)

The Cougars have now won two straight in the Firelands Conference with a 47-6 win against South Central. They have now won their last two games by a combined 114-6 as the run game is starting to build momentum. The Cougars scored seven times on the ground and had three runners go for more than 50 yards and five for more than 30. Ayden Reymer had 111 yards on the ground while Gavin Barker scored three times and Liam Kuhn ran for two more. If the Cougars continue to run the ball like they have in the last two weeks, they could flirt with a 6-4 record and possibly a pretty nice playoff spot. They travel to Plymouth this week to try and get to one game back of .500.

3. Lexington (3-3, 2-0)

The Minutemen have put that 0-3 start well behind them with a nice 3-game winning streak thanks to a 19-6 victory over Mansfield Senior for their first win over the Tygers since 2018. Joe Caudill had a great game throwing for 178 yards and two touchdowns with 30 yards rushing. Seven Allen returned after a few weeks of recovering from an ankle injury to catch four passes for 83 yards and a score and Brayden Fogle put up another solid game with four catches for 65 yards. The win over the Tygers puts Lex in control of their own Ohio Cardinal Conference title destiny sitting tied with West Holmes and Ashland in the loss column. Lex hosts West Holmes this week in a huge game where a win makes the Week 10 game at Ashland look pretty fun.

2. Shelby (6-0, 3-0)

Shelby comes in at No. 2 this week despite improving to 6-0 thanks to a dominant 41-6 win over Highland. Brayden DeVito continued his incredible season completing 12-of-22 passes for 225 yards and two touchdowns while also running for 97 yards and scoring three times. Marcus Gumbert had 112 yards rushing with a score while Nic Eyster had a big game receiving with five catches for 105 yards and a TD and Brady Bowman caught four passes for 85 yards and a score. Defensively, Sam Gwirtz had 11 tackles with a tackle for loss and Dennis LaFon added 10 tackles with a TFL. The Whippets seem well on their way to a big Week 9 showdown with Ontario that will determine which team takes home the Richland County Football Power Poll title. But first, the Whippets host River Valley on a special night.

1. Ontario (6-0, 3-0)

The Ontario Warriors are back on top of the power poll after an absolutely dominant 49-0 win over Galion. What puts the Warriors on top this week is the Shelby Whippets beat Galion by fewer points in Week 5 (35-6) so the Warriors get the nod this week. Bodpegn Miller is making a strong case for a Mr. Football nomination as the Ohio State-bound do-it-all quarterback threw for 167 yards on 10-of-14 completions and a touchdown while running for 224 yards on just nine carries with four touchdowns. James Mahon and Kooper Kilgore added rushing TDs while Jon Mahon caught one. Landon Foltz had three catches for 82 yards as the Warriors put up a complete performance. The Warriors travel to Pleasant this week in a big MOAC game and a must-win if they hope to keep the top spot for another week.

Last Week's Rankings

1. Shelby

2. Ontario

3. Lucas

4. Lexington

5. Crestview

6. Madison

7. Mansfield Senior

8. Clear Fork

9. Plymouth

