MANSFIELD — It's time to make your vote count.

Voting for the Mansfield News Journal Male Athlete of the Week is now open.

Here are your nominees.

-Lexington’s Trevor Manuella scored two header goals in the Minutemen’s 3-0 boys soccer win over Mount Vernon.

-Madison’s Nathan Evans scored two goals and added one assist in a 5-1 boys soccer victory over Wooster.

-Clear Fork’s Kabuto Setser scored the game’s only goal in the Colts’ 1-0 boys soccer win over Mansfield Christian.

-Lexington’s Jackson Durchik shot a 37-37-74 to lead the Minutemen to a runner-up team finish at the Division I sectional golf tournament.

-Madison’s Josh Maglott earned his first district qualifying honor with a 42-36-78 at the Division I sectional golf tournament.

-Ontario’s Gavin Wagner scored three goals and added an assist in the Warriors’ 9-0 boys soccer win over Marion Harding.

-Madison’s Randy Jamieson scored two goals in the Rams’ 2-0 OCC boys soccer championship clinching win over New Philadelphia.

-Crestview’s Colton Ernandes scored two goals in the Cougars’ 2-0 boys soccer win over Willard.

-Clear Fork’s Landon Ball shot a 37-37-74 to tie for medalist honors during the Division II sectional golf tournament punching his ticket to districts.

-Crestview’s Carter Bowman shot a 36-39-75 to tie for medalist honors during the Division III sectional golf tournament leading the Cougars to the team championship for the first time since 2014.

-Lucas’ Gavin Bichsel took sixth overall with a 17:45.26 at the Buckeye Central Cross Country Invite.

-Lexington’s Chance Basilone took fourth place at the Centerville Night Cross Country Invite with a 17:16.5 leading his team to a third-place finish.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday. Mansfield Senior's Justin Crall was voted the MNJ Male Athlete of the Week last week with 5,838 votes.

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Male Athlete of the Week