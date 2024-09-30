READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Female Athlete of the Week

MANSFIELD — It's time to make your vote count.

Voting for the Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week is now open.

Here are your nominees.

-Lexington’s Makaree Chapman earned co-medalist honors with a 36-36-78 at the Division I sectional golf tournament leading Lex to runner-up honors as a team.

-Ontario’s Brookleynn Black helped the Warriors advance out of the Division I sectional golf tournament by shooting a 47-48-95.

-Shelby’s Madison Henkel had 10 kills and three blocks in a volleyball win over Upper Sandusky,

Shelby’s Annie Mahek earned an MOAC championship in first singles blazing through the bracket unscathed. She won first singles in a match against Ontario 6-1, 6-2 and beat Pleasant 6-0, 6-1 to clinch a sixth straight league championship.

-Ontario’s Elaina Seif scored two goals and handed out five assists in one half during a 9-0 girls soccer win over Marion Harding.

-Clear Fork’s Mel Blubaugh scored three goals and handed out four assists in an 8-0 MOAC girls soccer win over Shelby.

-Mansfield Christian’s Natalie Ricker scored two goals and handed out an assist in the Flames’ 7-0 girls soccer win over Loudonville.

-Shelby’s Eve Schwemley collected 17 kills, two aces, and 13 digs in the Whippets’ dramatic 3-2 volleyball win over Highland, eight kills and 14 digs in a 3-0 win over River Valley and five aces and seven digs in a 2-0 win over Lexington.

-Madison’s Jillian Pennington handed out 40 assists in the Rams’ 3-1 volleyball win over West Holmes.

-Mansfield Christian’s Bailee Nelson recorded 10 kills and nine digs in a 3-1 volleyball win over Lucas and seven kills and three aces in a 3-0 win over Crestline.

-St. Peter's freshman Chae Yeon Kim earned medalist honors with a 42-40-82 during the Division II sectional golf tournament.

-Clear Fork’s Ella Schmidt earned an individual district qualifying spot with a 47-43-90 winning the first playoff hole during the Division II sectional golf tournament.

-Crestview’s Olivia Grant handed out two assists in a 4-0 girls soccer win over Galion.

-Lexington’s Emily Thomas scored three goals and added an assist in Lady Lex’s 11-0 soccer win over New Philadelphia.

-Madison’s Ellie Powell scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 soccer win over Wooster.

-Lexington’s Addison Nicol collected 10 aces during Lady Lex’s 3-0 volleyball win over Mansfield Senior.

-Shelby’s Charlie Niese scored the lone goal in the Whippets’ 1-0 soccer win over Hurnon.

-Mansfield Christian’s Meagan Them won the Buckeye Central Cross Country Invite with a 19:22.58.

-Lexington’s Brailey Slone finished 13 th at the Centerville Night Cross Country Invite with a time of 21:12.8 leading her team to a seventh-place finish.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday. Lexington's Makaree Chapman was voted Mansfield News Journal Female Athlete of the Week last week with 4,802 votes.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Female Athlete of the Week