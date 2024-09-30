Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Mansfield News Journal

    READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Football Player of the Week

    By Jake Furr, Mansfield News Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d5v2O_0vokUI3E00

    MANSFIELD — It is time to make your vote count.

    Here are the Week 5 nominees for Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week.

    -Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller threw for 167 yards on 10-of-14 passes with a touchdown and ran for 224 yards and four scores on nine carries in the Warriors’ 49-0 win over Galion.

    -Ontario’s Trenton Maglott collected two tackles for loss as the Warriors’ defense shut out Galion 49-0.

    -Lexington’s Joe Caudill threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 completions and ran for 30 yards on 13 carries in a 19-6 win over Mansfield Senior.

    -Lexington’s Seven Allen caught four passes for 83 yards and a score in the Minutemen’s 19-6 win over Mansfield Senior.

    -Lexington’s Cole Eichorn collected seven tackles and one tackle for loss while keeping the Mansfield Senior offense out of the end zone in a 19-6 win.

    -Shelby’s Brayden DeVito threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and three scores in the Whippets’ 41-6 win over Highland.

    -Shelby’s Marcus Gumbert ran for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Whippets’ 41-6 win over Highland.

    -Crestview’s Ayden Reymer ran for 111 yards on 15 carries in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

    -Crestview’s Gavin Barker ran for just 36 yards but piled up three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

    -Crestview’s Liam Kuhn ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 94 yards on 7-of-10 passing in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

    READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Football Player of the Week

    Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday. Ontario's Mason Vantilburg was voted Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week last week with 11,568 votes.

    jfurr@gannett.com

    740-244-9934

    X: @JakeFurr11

    This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Football Player of the Week

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    5 Duval students arrested for threatening schools, the youngest 11 years old
    Jacksonville Today20 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile1 day ago
    Hot, dry weather spurs fast-growing fires around Wyoming
    WyoFile19 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile7 hours ago
    The Definitive list of the Best Italian Beef Sandwiches in Illinois from "Chicago Food King"
    Chicago Food King12 days ago
    Anthrax kills Wyoming moose, more than 50 cattle, for first time in decades
    WyoFile26 days ago
    Festivals and Events Happening this Weekend: September 5 through September 8
    M Henderson28 days ago
    More flooding threatens waterlogged First Coast
    Jacksonville Today26 days ago
    Enrollment woes, free speech and guns: UW delivers its ‘state of the university’
    WyoFile12 days ago
    Dan Weber’s Just Sayin’: Saying ‘so long’ to Pete Rose; there’ll never be another like him
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy