MANSFIELD — It is time to make your vote count.

Here are the Week 5 nominees for Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week.

-Ontario’s Bodpegn Miller threw for 167 yards on 10-of-14 passes with a touchdown and ran for 224 yards and four scores on nine carries in the Warriors’ 49-0 win over Galion.

-Ontario’s Trenton Maglott collected two tackles for loss as the Warriors’ defense shut out Galion 49-0.

-Lexington’s Joe Caudill threw for 178 yards and two touchdowns on 11 completions and ran for 30 yards on 13 carries in a 19-6 win over Mansfield Senior.

-Lexington’s Seven Allen caught four passes for 83 yards and a score in the Minutemen’s 19-6 win over Mansfield Senior.

-Lexington’s Cole Eichorn collected seven tackles and one tackle for loss while keeping the Mansfield Senior offense out of the end zone in a 19-6 win.

-Shelby’s Brayden DeVito threw for 221 yards and two touchdowns and ran for 89 yards and three scores in the Whippets’ 41-6 win over Highland.

-Shelby’s Marcus Gumbert ran for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Whippets’ 41-6 win over Highland.

-Crestview’s Ayden Reymer ran for 111 yards on 15 carries in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

-Crestview’s Gavin Barker ran for just 36 yards but piled up three touchdowns in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

-Crestview’s Liam Kuhn ran for 34 yards and two touchdowns and threw for 94 yards on 7-of-10 passing in the Cougars’ 47-6 win over South Central.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. on Friday. Ontario's Mason Vantilburg was voted Mansfield News Journal Football Player of the Week last week with 11,568 votes.

jfurr@gannett.com

740-244-9934

X: @JakeFurr11

This article originally appeared on Mansfield News Journal: READER'S CHOICE: MNJ Football Player of the Week