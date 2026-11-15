Mansfield’s retail scene is busy right now, with weekend and evening shifts that work well around school or another job. Here are a couple of solid local options if you like helping customers and staying on your feet.

Employer: Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.)

Famous Footwear (Caleres Inc.) Location: Mansfield, MA

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (meets or exceeds local minimum wage)

Lead the floor in a busy shoe store, help coach teammates, and keep the store running smoothly from opening/closing to inventory. Comes with 30% shoe discount, relaxed dress code, daily access to pay, and growth paths within Caleres’ many brands.

Employer: Mansfield Deli

Location: Mansfield, MA

Type: Part-time (Sat & Sun, 7am–3pm)

Pay: $20–$24/hour + tips (~$4–$5/hour)

Hours: 15–20 hours/week

Run the register, greet customers, answer phones, and help with stocking in a local deli. This is a good fit if you want steady weekend hours, strong hourly pay, and like a fast-paced, customer-facing role.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick, tailored resume today while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.