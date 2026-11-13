Mansfield is busy right now with front-line customer roles, from beauty counters to bank branches and big-box tech. If you like helping people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s)

Kohl’s (Sephora at Kohl’s) Location: Mansfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.60 – $27.45/hour

Lead the beauty department, help customers find the right products, and keep Sephora’s displays stocked and sharp. Great fit if you love makeup and skincare, enjoy upselling, and can work days, nights, weekends, and holidays.

Employer: Eastern Bank

Location: Mansfield, MA

Type: Full-time

Starting Rate: $24.50/hour (actual pay may vary)

Run the daily operations of a small to mid-sized bank branch—vault and ATM, cash audits, and new account quality checks—while also helping customers with accounts and basic loans. Good for someone organized, outgoing, and comfortable in a fast-paced, customer-facing setting.

Employer: Best Buy

Location: Mansfield, MA

Type: Part-time (per posting details)

(per posting details) Pay: Competitive (exact rate not listed)

Be the face of Best Buy, demo tech, answer questions, and ring up purchases while keeping the sales floor tidy and stocked. You’ll get training, an employee discount, and benefits options if you have at least 3 months of retail or similar experience and can work a flexible schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.