Manning’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with hospitals and clinics looking for steady help. If you’re in medical care and want solid hours or a flexible side gig, these local roles are worth a look.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Manning, SC

Type: Full-time, Nights

Salary: Not listed

Work nights providing direct respiratory care across the hospital, including emergencies. Great fit if you’re an RRT or new grad with BLS (ACLS/PALS within a few months) and want strong clinical experience plus a sign-on bonus.

Employer: McLeod Health

McLeod Health Location: Manning, SC

Type: PRN / Part-time (days)

Salary: Not listed

Support the ED team with vitals, wound care, procedures, transport, and basic patient care. Good option if you have a High School diploma plus CNA/EMT/phlebotomy or 1 year clinical experience and want flexible, as-needed shifts.

Employer: Lowcountry Urgent Care LLC

Location: Manning, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $55–$90/hour (time-and-a-half after 40 hours)

Three 12-hour shifts per week, no overnights, and no on-call. You’ll be the on-site provider seeing 3–4 patients an hour, with sign-on bonus potential, strong benefits, CME money, student loan help, and free clinic visits for you and your family.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.