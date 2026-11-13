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🛒 Manning, SC Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now
Manning’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from big national brands to local grocery. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.
Shift Supervisor
- Employer: CVS Health
- Location: Manning, SC
- Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)
- Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour
- Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027
Lead the store when managers are away, support the team, and keep customers happy. This role mixes customer service, supervising crew members, and handling opening/closing, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.
Retail Operations Team Member
- Employer: Nouria (Enmarket)
- Location: Manning, SC
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Help run a busy convenience store: greet customers, ring up sales, keep shelves stocked, and maintain a clean, safe shop. Eligible team members may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance, disability, EAP, and tuition assistance.
Bench – Assistant Manager
- Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (IGA Southeast)
- Location: Manning, SC
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Step into a leadership track at a hometown grocery, backing up the Store Manager and running the store when they’re out. You’ll oversee center store operations, help hit budget goals, protect company assets, and train staff, with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability coverage, EAP, a 100% company-funded pension, and 401(k).
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to a manager.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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