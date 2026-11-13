Manning’s retail scene is steady and hiring, with options from big national brands to local grocery. If you like helping people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: CVS Health

CVS Health Location: Manning, SC

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $16.00 – $23.00/hour

Application window expected to close: 01/12/2027

Lead the store when managers are away, support the team, and keep customers happy. This role mixes customer service, supervising crew members, and handling opening/closing, with access to medical, dental, vision, PTO, retirement options, and wellness programs for eligible full-time staff.

Employer: Nouria (Enmarket)

Nouria (Enmarket) Location: Manning, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Help run a busy convenience store: greet customers, ring up sales, keep shelves stocked, and maintain a clean, safe shop. Eligible team members may get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, company-paid life insurance, disability, EAP, and tuition assistance.

Employer: W. Lee Flowers & Co (IGA Southeast)

Location: Manning, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Step into a leadership track at a hometown grocery, backing up the Store Manager and running the store when they’re out. You’ll oversee center store operations, help hit budget goals, protect company assets, and train staff, with weekly pay, PTO, medical/dental/vision, disability coverage, EAP, a 100% company-funded pension, and 401(k).

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—details like hours and duties can be flexible once you talk to a manager.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.