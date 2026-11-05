🛒 Manning, SC Retail Jobs With Multiple Part-Time Openings

Manning has some solid part-time retail roles right now, great if you want flexible hours and steady work without a long commute.

Below are several customer-facing jobs hiring in Manning, SC with clear duties and real growth potential.

Employer: Anderson Merchandisers

Anderson Merchandisers Location: Manning, SC (travel to multiple nearby stores)

(travel to multiple nearby stores) Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.00/hour

You’ll stock and organize products, set up promos, and keep displays looking sharp across different retail locations. This is a good fit if you like working on your own, don’t mind driving between stores, and want flexible hours plus benefits like health insurance, 401(k), and paid time off (eligibility rules apply).

Employer: Family Dollar

Location: 37 Sunset Drive, Manning, SC 29102

Type: Part-time Assistant Store Manager

Pay: Not listed

Help run the store day-to-day: opening/closing, helping customers, stocking, cash handling, and supporting the Store Manager with training and scheduling. Good for someone with retail or grocery experience who’s ready for more responsibility and wants access to benefits, retirement plans, and educational assistance.

Employer: Lowe’s Home Improvement

Location: Manning, SC

Type: Part-time Customer Service Associate

Pay: Starting rate varies by experience and location

You’ll welcome shoppers, help them find what they need, and keep shelves organized in departments like tools, paint, garden, or appliances. This role stands out for strong benefits (health insurance options, 401(k) with match, stock purchase plan, tuition help, and a 10% employee discount) even for part-time, plus chances to learn trade skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details (hours, department, or benefits) make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.