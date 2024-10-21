Uses For Rubbing Alcohol That You Didn’t Know About

Rubbing alcohol is more than just a stingy solution for cleaning wounds—this common household item can tackle all sorts of tasks around the house. From cleaning electronics to removing stains, rubbing alcohol is a versatile tool you should always have on hand. Here are some clever ways to put it to use:

Easily Remove Stubborn Stickers

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kosherkeilim

Stickers can be incredibly frustrating to remove, whether it's a price tag on a gift or a random cartoon sticker your child has stuck on your furniture. Fortunately, rubbing alcohol can make the task simple. By soaking the sticker in rubbing alcohol for about 10 minutes, the adhesive softens and can be wiped away effortlessly, leaving no sticky residue behind.

This trick works wonders on glass, wood, and even plastic surfaces. It’s a fast and easy way to get rid of stubborn stickers without damaging the material underneath. Say goodbye to those frustrating moments of scraping stickers for ages!

Clean Microfiber Upholstery Stains with Ease

Photo Credit: Unsplash / Nathan Fertig

Microfiber furniture is durable and resistant to many stains, but when it does get dirty, it can be tricky to clean. Thankfully, rubbing alcohol is a safe and effective solution for removing stains from microfiber fabrics. Using a spray bottle, lightly mist the stained area with rubbing alcohol and wipe it down with a clean sponge or cloth.

The alcohol evaporates quickly, leaving the fabric clean and free of residue. Plus, it won't harm the fibers of your upholstery. Whether you're cleaning a sofa or microfiber cleaning cloths, this method keeps them looking fresh.

Safely Sanitize Your Electronics

Photo Credit: Instagram / carbonkleanllc

Daily use of electronics, from laptops to smartphones, can become breeding grounds for bacteria. Many traditional cleaners, however, are too harsh and can damage these delicate devices. Rubbing alcohol is ideal for cleaning electronics as it evaporates quickly, reducing the risk of moisture damage.

To clean your devices, apply a small amount of rubbing alcohol to a cotton swab or microfiber cloth and gently wipe the surfaces. It disinfects while leaving your screens and surfaces smudge-free, giving your gadgets a clean, fresh look.

Get Rid of Pesky Fruit Flies

Photo Credit: Instagram / @learntogrow

Fruit flies can seemingly appear out of nowhere in your kitchen, becoming a real nuisance. A quick solution is to use rubbing alcohol as an insect repellent. Fill a fine-mist spray bottle with rubbing alcohol and spray it directly at the fruit flies. The alcohol stuns them, making it easy to wipe them up and get rid of them without using toxic chemicals.

This method is a more humane way to deal with these tiny pests, as it simply knocks them out rather than killing them. Keep a spray bottle handy in the kitchen to quickly manage any fruit fly invasions before they become a bigger problem.

Remove Sticky Hairspray Residue in Seconds

Photo Credit: Instagram / @exodusstudio

Hairspray is great for holding your style in place but terrible at leaving sticky residue on bathroom surfaces like countertops and mirrors. To clean up this mess, rubbing alcohol is your best bet. Dampen a cloth or paper towel with the alcohol and wipe down any surfaces affected by hairspray buildup.

This method is fast and efficient, leaving your countertops, sinks, and mirrors sparkling clean. The alcohol dissolves the sticky residue, leaving behind a shine without streaks or extra elbow grease.

Deodorize Smelly Shoes in No Time

Photo Credit: Instagram / @tibialicepost

Smelly shoes are an unfortunate reality, but rubbing alcohol offers a quick fix. Spraying the insides of your shoes with a fine mist of alcohol helps to eliminate the bacteria that cause unpleasant odors. After spraying, leave the shoes to dry outside in the sun to enhance the deodorizing effect.

This solution works for all types of shoes, from sneakers to leather loafers. The alcohol dries quickly, so you won’t be left with wet shoes. Regularly treating your shoes this way will keep them smelling fresh and prolong their life.

DIY Deodorant Substitute in a Pinch

Photo Credit: Instagram / @cdkoerperpflege

Running out of deodorant can be stressful, but rubbing alcohol can step in as a temporary solution. Mix a small amount of alcohol with 15 drops of a skin-safe essential oil (like lavender or tea tree) in a fine-mist spray bottle. Spray it under your arms for a quick and easy deodorizing fix.

This method works best if you’re in a pinch and need a fresh scent. Just make sure you don’t use it on broken or irritated skin, as the alcohol can cause a stinging sensation. It’s a practical backup when you’re short on time or supplies.

Save Broken Makeup with Rubbing Alcohol

Photo Credit: Instagram / @noe_mmit

If you’ve ever dropped your favorite powder makeup, you know how devastating it can be. Luckily, rubbing alcohol can help restore shattered makeup to its former glory. Simply gather the broken pieces, add a few drops of alcohol, and mix until you achieve a paste-like consistency.

Use a flat tool like a spoon to smooth the mixture back into place, then let it dry for a few hours. Once set, your makeup will be as good as new, and you won’t have to waste money replacing it. This trick works for eyeshadows, blushes, and other pressed powders.

Prevent Windshield Frost with a Quick Spray

Photo Credit: Instagram / @fox23news

Cold winter mornings often mean scraping ice off your windshield but rubbing alcohol can make this chore much easier. Spray a light mist of rubbing alcohol on your windshield before you get into your car, and let your wipers do the rest. The frost melts quickly, saving you time and effort.

This simple hack will help you avoid standing in the cold scraping ice, allowing you to stay warm inside your car. Keep a spray bottle filled with rubbing alcohol in your glove compartment for those frosty mornings.

Clean Venetian Blinds Quickly and Easily

Photo Credit: Unsplash / Ethan Sykes

Cleaning Venetian blinds is often a tedious task, but rubbing alcohol can simplify the process. Wrap a cloth around a flat tool, such as a spatula, and secure it with a rubber band. Dip the cloth in rubbing alcohol and wipe it across the top and bottom slats of your blinds.

This method helps remove dust and grime while drying quickly, ensuring your blinds are spotless without much effort. The alcohol’s quick evaporation means no streaks or smudges are left behind, making this a convenient cleaning solution.

Easily Erase Permanent Marker Stains

Photo Credit: Instagram / @kindrahyes

Accidents happen, and sometimes that means permanent marker on surfaces where it doesn’t belong. Rubbing alcohol can help erase those stubborn marks. By applying a small amount of alcohol to the stain and letting it sit for a minute, the ink rehydrates and can be wiped away with a cloth.

Whether on a whiteboard, fabric, or a surface, rubbing alcohol makes removing permanent markers less of a headache. It’s a reliable fix for those unintentional marks left behind during creative mishaps.

Safely Sanitize Children’s Toys

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Luis Arias

Children love putting toys in their mouths, which means germs can spread easily. Rubbing alcohol is an effective and safer alternative to chemical-filled cleaners for disinfecting toys. Simply wipe the toys with a cloth dampened in alcohol or spray them directly with a mist of alcohol.

This quick method kills bacteria while keeping toys safe for your little ones to play with. Plus, the alcohol dries quickly, so there’s no waiting time before the toys can be used again.

Stretch Tight Shoes with a Simple Trick

Photo Credit: Pexels / Godisable

Got a pair of shoes that are just a little too tight? Rubbing alcohol can help stretch them out comfortably. Lightly spray the insides of your shoes with rubbing alcohol, then put them on with thick socks. Walk around for a bit to help the shoes expand.

This method is especially useful for shoes made of leather or other tough-to-break-in materials. It’s a simple and quick way to make snug shoes more comfortable without needing professional stretching.

Spot Clean Carpets with Ease

Photo Credit: Unsplash/Tincho Franco

Carpet stains can be tough to remove, but rubbing alcohol offers a great solution. Pour a small amount directly onto the stained area and blot it with a cloth. For tougher stains, repeat the process until the mark disappears.

Unlike some commercial cleaners, rubbing alcohol won’t bleach your carpet, making it a safe and effective option for spot cleaning. It’s a fast way to deal with unexpected spills without leaving any trace behind.

Remove Dog Ticks with Confidence

Photo Credit: Instagram / @westovervets

Ticks can be harmful to pets, but rubbing alcohol makes it easier to remove them. Before pulling a tick from your dog, apply rubbing alcohol to the area with a cotton swab. The alcohol helps loosen the tick’s grip, making it easier to remove with tweezers.

Once the tick is removed, clean the wound with more alcohol to prevent infection. It’s a simple, safe, and effective way to protect your pets from these pesky parasites.

Revive Your Jewelry’s Shine

Photo Credit: Instagram / @davidscottjewelry

Has your jewelry lost its sparkle? You can restore its shine by soaking the pieces in rubbing alcohol. Place your rings, bracelets, or earrings in a bowl filled with alcohol and let them sit for a few hours. The alcohol helps remove dirt and oils, making your jewelry sparkle like new.

After soaking, wipe each piece down with a clean cloth to enhance the shine. This method works well for most metals and gemstones, giving your jewelry collection a much-needed refresh.

Disinfect and Refresh Your Sponges

Photo Credit: Pexels / Kaboompics

Sponges can quickly collect bacteria, but you can keep them clean and extend their life by using rubbing alcohol. Soak your sponges in a bowl of alcohol for a few minutes to kill bacteria and remove any trapped dirt.

This easy trick helps disinfect sponges while preventing them from harboring harmful germs. By cleaning them regularly, you’ll get more use out of each sponge, saving money in the long run.

Polish Stainless Steel to a Shine

Photo Credit: Instagram / @alexmuirhead

For a quick way to clean and polish stainless steel, rubbing alcohol is a great alternative to specialized cleaners. Simply dampen a cloth with alcohol and wipe down your appliances. It leaves the surface streak-free and shiny in seconds.

The alcohol evaporates quickly, leaving no residue. This simple cleaning method keeps your stainless steel looking sleek and polished without the need for expensive products.