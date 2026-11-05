🚚 Manlius, NY Supply Chain Hiring Now: Several Roles Open

Manlius is buzzing with supply chain and defense manufacturing work right now. If you’ve got buying, sourcing, or contracts experience, there are some solid options to check out.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Manlius, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support supply chain and supplier development by finding, qualifying, and managing suppliers. Good fit if you like negotiating prices, fixing delivery/invoice issues, and improving purchasing processes.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Manlius, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in advanced manufacturing for defense and security, leading RFQs/RFPs and supplier selection. Ideal if you enjoy data analysis, risk management, and cross-team work with engineering and production.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Manlius, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead strategic sourcing for complex, mission-critical defense programs. You’ll manage key suppliers, drive contract and pricing strategy, and ensure compliance with defense and export rules.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Manlius, NY

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Handle end-to-end buying for specific commodities, from onboarding new suppliers to solving invoice issues. Great if you like comparing quotes, negotiating terms, and keeping documentation tight.

Employer: Strive Solutions

Strive Solutions Location: Manlius, NY

Type: Contract

Salary: Not listed

Lead complex subcontracts for high-value defense programs, from strategy and negotiation through closeout. Best for someone with FAR/DFARS experience who can manage risk, cost, and schedule across a global supply base.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more detail and wiggle room on level and fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.