Mankato’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big systems to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and flexible schedules.

Employer: Optum / CARE Counseling

Optum / Location: Mankato, MN (onsite or hybrid)

(onsite or hybrid) Type: Full-time

Pay: $22/hour, approx. $52,000 – $78,100/year based on productivity

Work as a clinical trainee providing therapy, intakes, and crisis support with strong supervision and training. Great fit if you’re finishing or just finished a master’s and working toward independent licensure.

Employer: MRCI Client Directed Services

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Flexible / Other

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Help clients at home with cooking, cleaning, transportation, monitoring, and social time on a flexible schedule. Good option if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, can pass a background check, and are okay with pets.

Employer: Mayo Clinic

Location: Mankato, MN (acute care hospital)

(acute care hospital) Type: Part-time, per diem (Supplemental/PRN)

Pay: $41.09 – $61.66/hour

Step in for hospital PT coverage, mainly 8:00–4:30 with weekend shifts available. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT in Minnesota looking to pick up extra hours with a major health system.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.