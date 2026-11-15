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Mankato
🏥 Mankato, MN Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
5 days ago
Mankato’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from big systems to in-home care. Here are a few solid roles with clear pay and flexible schedules.
Pre-Independent Licensed Therapist (PILT) – Optum Behavioral Care
- Employer: Optum / CARE Counseling
- Location: Mankato, MN (onsite or hybrid)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $22/hour, approx. $52,000 – $78,100/year based on productivity
- Work as a clinical trainee providing therapy, intakes, and crisis support with strong supervision and training. Great fit if you’re finishing or just finished a master’s and working toward independent licensure.
Home Healthcare Worker – In-Home Direct Care
- Employer: MRCI Client Directed Services
- Location: Mankato, MN
- Type: Flexible / Other
- Pay: Not listed
- Help clients at home with cooking, cleaning, transportation, monitoring, and social time on a flexible schedule. Good option if you’re 18+, have a driver’s license, can pass a background check, and are okay with pets.
Physical Therapist – Supplemental/PRN
- Employer: Mayo Clinic
- Location: Mankato, MN (acute care hospital)
- Type: Part-time, per diem (Supplemental/PRN)
- Pay: $41.09 – $61.66/hour
- Step in for hospital PT coverage, mainly 8:00–4:30 with weekend shifts available. Ideal if you’re a licensed PT in Minnesota looking to pick up extra hours with a major health system.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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