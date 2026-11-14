Mankato’s food scene is busy, and a few solid employers are hiring right now. Good mix of fast food management and a higher-paying cook role in assisted living.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Burger King franchise) Location: 1318 S Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced shift lead role where you supervise and train staff, handle cash, inventory, and customer issues. Standout perks include scholarship funds up to $50,000, an emergency assistance fund, wellness rewards, and various discount programs.

Employer: The Goodman Group, LLC

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time, 8am–6:30pm, weekends required

Pay: $24–$27 per hour (DOE)

Cook for an assisted living community, focusing on cold items, bakery, salads, and some hot foods while following set menus and special diets. Great if you like steady daytime hours, working with seniors, and a more clinical-style kitchen with clear food safety standards.

Employer: Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise)

Dhanani Group Inc (Ayvaz Pizza – Pizza Hut franchise) Location: 930 N Riverfront Dr, Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Restaurant assistant manager role where you help run daily operations, manage staff schedules, hiring, training, and financial controls. Notable perks include tuition assistance, free GED program, daily pay access, and wellness/discount programs.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back often—employers update openings all the time.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.