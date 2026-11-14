Mankato’s trucking and delivery scene is busy right now, with options from local routes to high-earning OTR gigs. If you’ve got a CDL (or want to use your clean driving record), there’s something here for you.

Employer: Crete Carrier Corporation

Crete Carrier Corporation Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps tractors, trailers, and refrigeration equipment safe and running strong. You’ll handle inspections, repairs, and preventive maintenance in a steady, hands-on shop job.

Employer: Clark Transfer

Location: Mankato, MN (hiring across Lower 48 + Canada)

Type: Full-time, Owner Operator (Solo & Team)

Salary: Average $275,000–$325,000+ per year, $5,000/week minimum average when working

Haul sets and gear for live shows and tours instead of typical freight. All miles are paid, fuel price is protected, and there’s a $5,000 driver referral bonus plus company-supported health insurance for owner operators.

Employer: Schneider

Location: Within 100 miles of Owatonna, MN (serving IA, KS, MN, MO, ND, NE, SD)

Type: Full-time company driver

Salary: $1,460–$1,790 per week , $1,000/week guarantee first 180 days

, Sign-on bonus: Up to $10,000 (experienced), $7,500 (inexperienced)

Daytime, no-touch Costco freight with weekly home time and a mix of reefer and dry van. Includes paid orientation, PTO after 6 months, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement for qualified drivers.

Employer: Performance Food Group

Location: Mankato, MN (dispatch from Rogers, MN)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Once fully trained, drivers average about $100,000 per year

Once fully trained, drivers Sign-on bonus: $12,000 (terms apply)

Four-day work weeks most of the time, early morning starts, and you’re home most days. You’ll deliver food products to restaurants and other customers, with Day 1 benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, and paid time off.

Employer: MedSpeed

Location: Mankato, MN (regional route: Mankato–Austin–Albert Lea–Fairmont–St. James–Mankato)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive a company vehicle on a fixed weekday schedule moving lab specimens, medical records, and supplies. Training is provided, and you get medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, and a set route supporting local healthcare.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply soon—good driving jobs tend to go fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.