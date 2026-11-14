Mankato’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially for hands-on assembly work. If you like building things, using tools, and working on a team, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Rolls-Royce – Power Systems (mtu)

Rolls-Royce – Power Systems (mtu) Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22.92 – $34.38/hour

Deadline: November 30, 2026

Build generator sets and sub-assemblies on Line 1 using hand and power tools, drawings, and schematics. This role is more advanced, with cross-training in multiple areas, quality checks, and a strong focus on safety and continuous improvement.

Employer: Rolls-Royce – Power Systems (mtu)

Rolls-Royce – Power Systems (mtu) Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $20.46 – $30.68/hour

Deadline: November 30, 2026

Hands-on assembly of standard and non-standard generator products using work instructions and schematics. Good fit if you have basic mechanical skills, can lift up to 50 lbs, and want strong benefits and growth with a global brand.

Employer: Wynen's

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Build heavy mechanical and electro-mechanical tools used to install power and fiber optic cables. Great if you like bigger equipment, can read blueprints, and enjoy precision work with a small, technical team.

Employer: Masterson Staffing Solutions

Location: Mankato, MN (in person)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hrs/week)

Pay: From $16.00/hour

General assembly work on a production line using hand tools and following production documents. A solid entry-level option if you’re detail-oriented, like routine, and want to get your foot in the door in manufacturing.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer. Don’t wait too long; assembly spots in Mankato tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.