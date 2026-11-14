Mankato has a nice mix of sales roles right now, from flexible part-time work to a national business development spot. Good options if you like talking with people and closing deals.

Employer: Quality Appliance

Quality Appliance Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time (path to full-time)

Pay: $15–$30/hour + commission/bonuses

Benefits: 401(k), employee discount, flexible schedule, paid time off

This is in-store, high-ticket sales (think appliances, like auto or real estate style selling). Great if you enjoy consultative sales, want flexible hours, and like the idea of commission on top of hourly pay.

Employer: HerdStar LLC (BinTrac)

Location: Mankato, MN or Lincoln, NE

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Not listed

Lead all sales and growth for the BinTrac ag-tech product line, managing distributors and key accounts. Good fit if you have 5+ years in B2B sales/channel management, can travel 30–50%, and want a strategic role tied to agriculture and technology.

Employer: RDSolutions

Location: Mankato, MN (field-based)

Type: Part-time

Pay: Productivity-based (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed)

Productivity-based (minimum guaranteed; exact rate not listed) Benefits (part-time): Identity theft protection, 401(k) with match, paid drive time, mileage reimbursement

You’ll visit stores, use an app to capture pricing and merchandising data, and send it in from your phone. Good if you want flexible hours, solo work, and lots of driving/walking instead of sitting at a desk.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—interviews are a great way to learn what’s really on the table.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.