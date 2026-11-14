Mankato’s retail scene is steady, and Hy-Vee is hiring for several front-line roles. Good options here if you like people, night shifts, or flexible part-time work.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41–$14.00/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Bring products to life with samples, answer questions, and help shoppers discover new favorites. Great if you’re outgoing, love talking about food/products, and want a lighter-duty role on your feet.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time, Overnight (must be 18+)

Pay: $11.50–$14.40/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Keep shelves full and organized while the store is closed, unloading trucks and stocking product. A good fit if you like physical work, prefer night hours, and want steady tasks over constant customer interaction.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Hy-Vee, Inc. Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Part-time

Pay: $11.41–$14.00/hour (depending on experience)

(depending on experience) Be the first friendly face customers see, welcoming people at the door, helping with carts, and checking receipts when needed. Ideal if you’re friendly, like light-duty work, and enjoy chatting with neighbors.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.