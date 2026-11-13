Mankato has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like fixing things, working with tools, and keeping buildings and equipment running.

Here are several building and grounds–type roles hiring around Mankato, MN right now:

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Mankato, MN (101 Sohler Dr)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $80,000 – $120,000/year + performance bonus, stock options possible

What stands out: Lead the maintenance team for a Walmart grocery distribution facility, overseeing equipment like material handling systems, refrigeration, and general building repairs. This is a leadership role with strong benefits, PTO, and Walmart-paid education programs.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Mankato, MN (Supply Chain Grocery #7079, 101 Sohler Dr)

Type: Full-time, Weekday 2nd shift

Pay: $14 – $38.90/hour + incentives and shift premiums

What stands out: Hands-on maintenance work in a distribution center, with paths into roles like Battery Changer, Custodial, Licensed Electrician, and Maintenance Tech. Comes with health, retirement, PTO, and Walmart-paid education benefits.

Employer: Exclusive Mobile Details

Exclusive Mobile Details Location: Mankato, MN (mobile, travel to client sites)

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed What stands out: Work on your own in the field detailing vehicles at customers’ homes or workplaces. Great if you already have your own detailing gear, like working outdoors, and want a role that rewards attention to detail and good customer service.

Employer: Rolls-Royce Power Systems (mtu)

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28.54 – $42.80/hour

Deadline: Apply by November 30, 2026

What stands out: Industrial maintenance role doing preventive and emergency repairs on production and facility equipment, using CMMS/SAP. Strong pay range plus full benefits, PTO, 401(k) with match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Ignite Heating, Cooling & Refrigeration

Location: Mankato, MN

Type: Full-time

Pay: $28 – $44/hour + SPIFFs and incentives

What stands out: Field role running residential HVAC service calls on your own, with a company truck, iPad, uniforms, tool allowance, PTO, holidays, and matching IRA. Ideal for a Level 2 or higher tech who wants to grow with a local company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting lists similar roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.